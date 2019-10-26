Let’s run a quick check on national themes: The French have their existential anguish (comme ci, comme ça); its empire lost, Britain’s vast realm of fiction endures; Spaniards prize their bullfights and Quixotic quests; the Irish enjoy a free-wheeling comic spirit. And the Italians? Opera? Pizza? Peerless passions for food and music, no question. Yet, when we also factor in the arts—painting, sculpture, poetry—well, they’ve pretty much generated the European Renaissance. With classical Greece as a key conduit, they produced a cultural universe we still inhabit—all the more boggling when our traversing its narrow geography expands into a continent.
So, for outsiders, the challenges and pleasures, as Dianne Hales has found, can overwhelm and prove endless. Her books include “La Bella Lingua: My Love Affair with Italian” and “Mona Lisa: A Life,” along with 40 others and numerous articles. Rather than sensing an addiction, I might propose her enterprise as a secular conversion and lifelong vocation. Querying an Italian friend about how we ever know we’re making the right choice for the future: “We do not choose our passion,” the friend replies. “Passion chooses us.”
For our author, it all began some 30 years ago as she stood “shivering in a frigid Swiss station,” and on an impulse switched to a “sun-kissed country” so near and yet so far. The rest, as they say, is history: a life devoted to depicting the infinite features of this sun-kissed land. Over time her “endlessly supportive” husband became a fellow-traveler, never put off by her “sweet seduction” and “quasi obsession.” Especially not after she was honored with Italian knighthood.
For us, her pursuits cast fresh light on the arts and locales. But what “intrigued” her most were the “stories of passionate Italians—famous, unknown, legendary, actual, historical, contemporary” all to coalesce into a “portrait more of a spirit than of a nation.” For those revisiting the storied land, her text serves as an excellent travelling companion.
For your maiden trip, I would propose holding “La Passione” in reserve until you’ve formed your own impressions; then breach this seasoned account to enrich your experiences and initiate further dialogues. Piecing it all together back home, you may find yourself homesick for that land, now a bit less foreign and all the more inviting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.