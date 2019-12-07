With the recent death of my father, I know that I will spend the rest of my days trying to adjust to the void that his absence has created in my life and the lives of my family. Such profound love and loss are the foundation of Lara Prescott’s exquisite début novel, “The Secrets We Kept.”
This historical novel is divided into two narratives that converge in the writing and publication of Boris Pasternak’s masterpiece, “Doctor Zhivago.” There is an Eastern narrative arc that is told from the viewpoint of Pasternak’s mistress and muse, Olga, who was the inspiration for Lara in Zhivago.
(To make “The Secrets We Kept” just a little more perfect, Prescott was named for Pasternak’s heroine. Her literary destiny is now fulfilled.)
There is also a Western narrative that focuses on a pool of government typists in Washington, D.C., and the impact the Cold War has on their office, which is more than simply a place of business. Some of the women are recruited to spy for their country and one of the missions is to see that “Doctor Zhivago,” banned in Russia, gets circulated behind the Iron Curtain to sow discontent among the Russian populace.
Prescott expertly captures the pain of Olga, who can never be with the married Pasternak in a traditional sense. The love between the author and his muse, though, is far deeper than the love shared between Russia’s great writer and his wife. And when the secret police try to ferret out the substance of the rumored “Zhivago” manuscript and how it paints the motherland, it is Olga they arrest and send to the Gulag for three years of hard labor. Not Pasternak, nor his wife.
Though Irina, part of the office typing pool, never had to endure hard labor in the West, she does have to live her life without her Russian father, who was detained when they fled to the U.S. Her father’s absence festers into a deep-seated hatred of the Russian government, which her employers find more useful than her typing.
There is so much to love in “The Secrets We Kept,” but one particular element that is heartening is the belief that a work of literature could, once upon a time, be a useful tool in influencing the mindset of an entire country. The world has changed since the publication of “Zhivago” in 1957, but what Prescott shows us is that literature is still capable of stirring the soul. Literature can help fill the voids where love once stood.
