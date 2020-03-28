If at any point in your parenthood or grandparenthood or babysitting niece- or nephewhood, you have watched one too many episodes of “Veggie Tales” and thought un-Christian thoughts about what you would like to do to the saccharine-spewing vegetables, there is now a book for you. In fact, if not for likely trademark infringement I would market “Bites of Terror” as the antidote to “Veggie Tales” and shows of its dreaded ilk (yes, I’m looking at you, Caillou, you whiny little bastard).
“Bites of Terror” is the warped brainchild of Liz and Jimmy Reed and describing these 10 tales of “tasty terror” (to borrow from the back cover) might stretch my capabilities and your incredulity, but here it goes. The authors create food creatures and set them in dioramic scenes and cartoon panels. The tales are presented by a narrator, the Cake Creeper, who is akin to the crypt keeper or Elvira, Mistress of the Night, if they looked like a month-old convenience store hamburger slider with a fork stabbed into its head and had one eye and no cleavage. An unsuspecting visitor happens upon the Cake Creeper’s lair (or layer?) one night and the Cake Creeper regales him/her/it/cupcake with tales of horror involving food and food stuffs.
In “One More Swim”, a strawberry named Paul confronts his existential dread after he and his friend George contract mold and are admitted to a hospital. George attempts to soften the diagnosis by reasoning that he is 13 days old and he’s had a fruitful run. Poor George dies in the night and the hospital wants to quarantine Paul, but Paul refuses to die without one more swim in a pool of cream. Spoiler alert: Paul escapes the hospital and goes swimming in a public pool of cream where little strawberries also swim and the little strawberries get sick with mold from sharing the pool with Paul. The little strawberries plead with Paul to get them medical attention but Paul is afraid of contagion and hacks them to pieces with a jelly spreader. All mercilessly cut down in the bloom of their youth by a spreader-wielding strawberry named Paul who is on the very precipice of his own death. It’s Shakespearean.
The tales and art are funny and inventive but usually end in grisly death or a jarred preserve. One confectionary is more nefarious than the next in these tales of dread and bread. Even wholesome milk, after a taste of cookie, becomes a cereal killer. The only unfulfilling part of “Bites of Terror” is that I now so desperately want Larry the Cucumber to come in from that cold, dark Veggie Tales night and ask the Cake Creeper for shelter.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.
