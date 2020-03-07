Any book that begins with the profound
question of can you be friends with someone who listens to “Fix You” by Coldplay is worthy of consideration. For people who enjoy music and refuse to part with their albums or CDs (if my wife asks, it’s less than 500) such a question is fundamental to not only friendship but existence.
The protagonist in Jonas Karlsson’s new book, “The Circus,” is a music lover who would have fit right in at the music store from “High Fidelity” (the Nick Hornby book or the John Cusack-starring movie). He’s a guy Ray Davies had in mind when he wrote “Misfits” for The Kinks or “A Rock ’n’ Roll Fantasy.” We’ve seen this character before. May have even made fun of him in school as he moped around the hallways with his Walkman headphones a constant protuberance from his ears. He works at a bakery and then, sometimes, meets a friend at a record store before going home to sort his albums for the hundredth time that month.
The mundanity is interrupted when an old friend from high school calls to invite him to the circus. He does not want to go to the circus (after all, he still has to figure out where to put all-star bands like the Traveling Wilburys in his album order) but he doesn’t see his friend very often and this is an opportunity to scratch that obligation off his list of “things to do other than sort my albums” for at least another two years. They go to the circus and his friend, Magnus, volunteers to participate in a performance by the magician Mr. Magic Bobbi at center stage and Magnus is whisked away into the ether. The crowd goes wild and our narrator goes out to buy a soda at the concession stand. But Magnus never returns.
At this point, “The Circus” moves from Nick Hornby to some cross between Franz Kafka and Chuck Palahniuk. This is not a bad progression, but certainly moves the novel from light reading to a much different experience, where the reader is left to ponder greater truths or untruths rather than the merits of Roxette. The visit to the circus has changed our narrator’s reality and there is a dawning self-awareness when he reflects on a class reunion he attended.
“Back then I was far too preoccupied with trying to walk straight, not hyperventilate, and show that that sort of reunion wasn’t a problem for me. That my time at school hadn’t left any scars.”
Life is much easier living in a rock ’n’ roll fantasy. Whether or not Coldplay should be part of that fantasy is up to the listener.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.