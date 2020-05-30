Character as catalyst is a time-honored convention. My favorite is Eugene O’Neill’s “The Iceman Cometh.” The boozy, traveling salesman Hickey lands periodically among the derelicts of a Bowery dive. But this time, instead a round of drinks, he serves up a terrible secret he would confess to and plead mercy. The hero with a terrible secret to be revealed originates in the very dawn of drama. Oedipus is the self-appointed sleuth to solve the land’s regicide. Guess who he discovers?
In the present work, the catalyst first functions as victim. Edie has joined a tribe of young Brooklyn professionals. She leaves her mark on several, and then, following the copy blurb, she is ”found in her apartment with a suicide note on her computer and a bullet in her head.”
A decade passes, and most in the crowd have scattered and moved on, except for Lindsay, who will be the second catalyst. She has stumbled onto a problematic video of the fateful night. Edie was never perceived as suicidal. The weapon belonged to one of the group who may have been careless over its whereabouts. There was some partying and consumption of narcotics that night. Lindsay’s memory is foggy—she may have blacked out.
She doted on Edie, but also harbored some jealous resentments over her glamorous popularity. Or had Edie, as it begins to appear, shielded her own fraught issues? Tracking the emerging clues, will Lindsay find her own footprints? It all comes together in the end.
