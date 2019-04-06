Mix “Is Paris Burning?” with “The Terminator.” Add a pinch of “Die Hard,” “Ten Little Indians” and “Groundhog Day” for good measure.
The destruction of Paris is the tip of the iceberg in James Rollins’ 20th solo work. (He’s co-written four other novels with Rebecca Cantrell and Grand Blackwood.)
A planned demonstration in Portugal goes awry with five innocents slaughtered and burned: “The fate of all witches” is the mantra of the hooded perpetrators. The after-effects shake the Sigma Force into action. The covert group cleans up messes for the U.S. Department of Defense.
In a raid in a D.C. suburb, Commander Grayson Pierce’s pregnant girlfriend Seichan is kidnapped, along with the daughters of best friend Monk, whose wife is left behind comatose and apparently brain dead.
At stake is the working model of an Artificial Intelligence dubbed “Eve” by its creator. The situation worsens when an ancient cabal of religious zealots swipes Eve and diverts it to their evil scheme—destroying modern civilization and returning mankind to The Dark Ages.
Reading any of the previous 13 novels in the Sigma Force series is not necessary, but helps the reader understand the interactions and conflicts of the primary players. There is little development along these lines, except for the byplay between Monk’s wife Kate and her best friend Lisa.
Primary action occurs in France, Spain and The Pyrenees over one week’s time around Christmas.
Like successful horror flicks, Rollins’ book keeps the identity of the chief culprit under wraps until the final 100 pages.
There are several betrayals along the way; a nice twist of fate involving Todor, the assassin impervious to pain; and the miraculous appearance of Monk’s artificial limb in an unlikely place.