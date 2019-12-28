There are many things to like about Peter McGough’s memoir, “I’ve Seen the Future and I’m Not Going,” and one of those things is the title. Other than being a sentiment that many subscribe to, the title works as an apt phrase that captures McGough’s struggle with AIDS and as a mission statement for the art and lifestyle that McGough and collaborator David McDermott created together.
McGough and McDermott experienced more than modest renown in the New York City art scene of the 1980s and 1990s. At one point in the memoir, McGough remarks that millions of dollars had come into and gone out of their hands during their careers, but at no point does he mention specifically what their work—painting as well as photography—was selling for.
Writing a memoir invites voyeurism into your life story, and most readers want a degree of salaciousness or celebrity to justify the venture. (I just wanted to read about pop artist Keith Haring, who was born and raised 25 minutes from where I grew up, but that is probably a unique reason for reading a book that is not specifically about Keith Haring.)
Another nit to pick on this memoir is that I would have enjoyed more pictures depicting their art, which is not well known. There are a few pictures of paintings, but for an artistic collaboration that lasted for decades, it would have been better to have more and larger examples of their work.
What this memoir does offer is a glimpse into the life of McGough and McDermott that, outside of New York City, was little known. Theirs was a lifestyle that featured Edwardian dress and the homes they lived in were devoid of most modern conveniences, such as electricity and running water. They would travel through Midtown in restored Ford Model Ts and even on horseback on some occasions. The art, at times, became secondary to their appearances around town. The rooms in their houses and how they were decorated in period pieces were photographed by numerous magazines. They were living their lives in a style that was not constrained by time or by money.
Of course, Edwardian England was free of AIDS, which was an all too real specter in the gay and art community of the ’80s and ’90s in New York City. AIDS claimed the life of Haring and many of McGough’s friends, and when McGough discovered purple sores on his body, he feared that it was a death sentence for him, as well. Fortunately, he survived the disease and does get to go into the future.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer
in Spotsylvania.
