Picture that bucolic New England village, with its Gothic academy’s enterprising students and dedicated faculty, spread out over trim green grounds and sheltering woods. Surely one must exist somewhere, if not in nature, at least in print? Maybe. Only not in these pages, especially not in our chastened #Metoo age. But if you’re game for a searing, take-no-prisoners account of our present cultural malaise rendered in polished prose, dig in. Don’t fault a writer savvy enough to tell it like it is, or could be.
Enter Alexa Witt, interviewing for a teaching position in English. She has family connections at Stonebridge Academy and has just bailed from a similar slot over unspecified conflicts. When she balks at residing in one of the dorms but sights an out-of-the way cottage to her taste, we sense she’s on the run and wants to keep a low profile. But she’s almost thrown when she’s informed that instead of doing literature, she’s replacing their creative writing prof bent on finishing his novel. And, oh, yes, she’s been assigned fencing: no way, though she will ally with the coach.
So far, not too bad. But before long she is drawn beyond the classroom and cafeteria to the bizarre and upsetting inner world of student intrigues, centered in the mysterious Darkroom. It transpires that the boys have been compiling secret files recording and rating their sexual takes on the girls. When their “researches” begin leaking out, a few girls are devastated by their degrading classifications. Along with other victims, they conduct a sort of guerrilla warfare of retaliation. In keeping with the males’ coding practices, they call themselves the Swallows, a bit of word-play-lifted soviet espionage jargon.
Alexa’s past emerges as she’s drawn into her gender’s cause and the campus turmoil. The year is 2009, but readers will recall recent exposés of guys’ sexist ratings systems. The author’s unflinching but even-handled rendering enables us to explore a range of injuries and dilemmas as individual students and some staff concede, deny, or otherwise grapple with the fallout.
