There’s a body in the library, but don’t expect Miss Jane Marple to solve the case.
Virgil Flowers works the job in “Bloody Genius,” the 12th installment in John Sandford’s series featuring the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agent.
The corpse belongs to Barthelmy Quill, a nonpracticing physician and renowned medical researcher at the University of Minnesota. When he’s found dead at his carrel in a UM library, his head bashed with a laptop computer, his prominence leads to Flowers’ assignment to work with Minneapolis cop Margaret Trane, the prickly yin to Flowers’ affable yang.
First on their investigatory agenda is the medicine v. culture feud between Quill and a professor in another department, Katherine Green, a dispute with all the predictable vitriolic and nasty hallmarks of a battle in academia.
But Quill’s personal life also merits probing. He’s twice divorced, separated from his third wife and a hard taskmaster to teenage daughter Megan.
Developments pile up like tractor-trailers traveling the interstate during a blizzard: allegations of human experimentation at Quill’s lab, a lawsuit that targets UM for his actions in the treatment of a severe spinal-cord injury in an electrician who later died of an apparently self-inflicted overdose, the theft of valuable maps from another UM library, patent trolling, industrial spying, cocaine use and a hooker’s exotic specialties.
The prolific, bestselling and dependable Sandford, a retired prize-winning journalist, is also the author of 26 Lucas Davenport books, four Kidd novels, three standalone thrillers and three young-adult novels co-written with his wife, Michele Cook.
In this whodunit, he plays fair with clues, offers numerous instances of misdirection and ties the plot together with one of the most audacious devices in crime fiction—one that will leave the reader in gratified awe.
But Sandford does not focus on storyline alone. Flowers—earthy, religious, smart-alecky—is also a devoted fisherman and talented writer, an Everyman for our times.
With a perfect ear for cop dialogue, a flair for dry humor and a sure hand at addictive entertainment, Sandford again offers his devotees another diamond, one that focuses on the rough but one that’s also polished to brilliance.
