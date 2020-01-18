You are reading of a rare event in the storied history of The Free Lance–Star.
For one of the few times in the 135-year history of the newspaper, the Books page is reviewing a graphic novel. To reach such hallowed status and pass muster with the Books editor, the graphic novel had to be special, with bona fides like making the New York Times Top-100 notable books of 2019. “Rusty Brown” proved to be such a book.
“Rusty Brown” has been nearly two decades in the making by its creator, Chris Ware. Many of the stories/cartoons contained in “Rusty Brown” have been published previously, but it is the first time that the stories/cartoons are all contained under one cover, and “Rusty Brown” is only Part I of what is likely to be the weightiest tome since Audubon collected his original ornithological prints in one folio. Seriously, lifting “Rusty Brown” should come with a liability waiver and is not recommended for those with a history of carpal tunnel syndrome. Pound for pound, though, it is quite possibly the biggest bargain in literary history.
There is also emotional heft to “Rusty Brown” and it obliterates any preconceived notions of a graphic novel being cartoonish or merely vapid fun for students choosing a picture book over classics of literature from a required reading list. I defy a student or reader to sum up the effects of “Rusty Brown” in a tweet. This is a book that requires a lot of reflection and probably multiple reads after you’ve given your sprained wrists some time to heal.
“Rusty Brown” is set in the 1970s, with much of the action taking place in a parochial school in the Midwest. Rusty Brown is in elementary school and for all intents and purposes, he is the proverbial red-headed stepchild scorned and mocked by all except his mother. He is drawn and portrayed as the kid who has other kids spit into the new mittens his grandmother bought him for Christmas. He has an unhealthy crush on Super Girl and tends to imagine her naked. This is not the lone example of nudity in “Rusty Brown.”
Numerous characters enter Rusty’s life and the book branches off to include these offshoot lives of mostly quiet desperation. What a reader can forget in the pages of “Rusty Brown” is that the story you are reading comes with drawings that were also the brainchild of Chris Ware. There is much brilliance in “Rusty Brown,” and much reason for the its inclusion in the Times’ list next to works by Colson Whitehead and Zadie Smith. It belongs.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.