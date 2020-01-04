If you missed the first installment of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Olive Kitteridge, it’s OK. You don’t need to have read it to appreciate “Olive, Again.” I don’t even remember much of the plot. So why would I recommend a book that follows one I have forgotten? Because what makes this book so compelling has nothing to do with plot.
Elizabeth Strout has found the least likely of protagonists—who thinks, “I’d like to read a book about a judgmental retired math teacher from Maine”?—and has created one of the more memorable characters you’ll encounter. She brings that same ability to the everyday interactions and conversations that Olive and other characters have with each other in the book.
Olive’s first husband, Henry, has died, and in this novel, Olive gets a second chance at love with a retired professor from Harvard. Strout then veers away from Olive and brings in short stories of others who live in the small town of Crosby, Maine, some of whose experiences are tangential to Olive’s or have appeared in other books by Strout. Meanwhile, she keeps circling back to Olive as we meet her again further into her marriage with Jack, then as a widow again, and finally we get Olive’s take on an independent living facility.
Simple, everyday situations, like Olive’s daughter-in-law screaming at her husband in front of Olive, or the dynamic between two wives of brothers stuck together in a house for an afternoon, where one slowly gets drunk to avoid the coldness of the other—somehow touch off a chord of recognition in us. We see, we feel, the most basic gut emotions of these interactions, the kind you don’t have words to describe, and recognize yourself somehow. It’s also the fact that no one comes out as the hero or the good guy. Olive’s son really was being a jerk about her new husband, and the drunk wife really is snobby and false.
Olive grows in her recognition of her own weaknesses as she ages, but retains her essential Olive-ness—as an 83-year-old widow, she’s in a café observing the unfriendly waitress’s huge hind end walking away: first one haunch moves up and down, then the other. Even in a nursing home, she’s still Olive. We wouldn’t have it any other way.
