After digesting Paul Richter’s “The Ambassadors,” the reader is left wondering why anyone would seek a career as an overseas representative of the U.S.
The days are long, the living conditions primitive and the danger constant. And the efforts can be in vain. As Richter notes, foreign service veterans provide their bosses data and advice, to which “they might follow it and they might not. That’s how it worked.”
And yet a dedicated few are willing to serve their country not bearing arms, but with arms open. They go to the worst places under the worst conditions and try to do near-impossible assignments in near-failed nations. They speak softly without carrying a big stick, trying to win hearts and minds with reason rather than leverage.
Richter understands this. The veteran L.A. Times writer has interviewed enough State Department veterans in Washington and embassy staffers abroad to come away with a great appreciation of American ambassadors. He focuses on four in particular:
Ryan Crocker: Ambassador to both Iraq (2007–09) and Afghanistan (2011–12), who dealt deftly with angry leaders in both nations as the U.S. military presence increased.
Anne Peterson: Ambassador to both Pakistan (2007–10) and Egypt (2011–13). Her reward for handling prickly situations with Pakistan’s revolving-door presidency and U.S. drone strikes? A posting to Egypt, where the Arab Spring uprising puts the Muslim Brotherhood in charge, creating an explosive situation.
Robert Ford: Ambassador to Syria (2010–14), who cajoles the Obama administration to take greater steps to help resolve the growing Syrian unrest. His words fall on deaf ears as the situation descends into civil war.
Chris Stevens: Envoy, then ambassador to Libya (2007–12), who’s tragically killed in the Benghazi attack.
Richter describes each ambassador’s experiences overseas. These chapters can be long. The author’s slant is pro-ambassador, and there is little collaborating testimony from the diplomats’ counterparties. Still, much of the ambassadors’ words and deeds align with our common knowledge of the events of the period, so there’s little reason to believe the writer has tweaked the facts.
Richter’s works makes for fascinating reading to those curious how our nation’s best and brightest diplomats functioned amid upheaval abroad and political spin games at home.
