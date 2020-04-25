“Why don’t you swallow broken glass?” is a nasty scribbling on a hotel lobby window in Vancouver. Caught off guard, the staff hasten to block it with a potted plant. Entering the dining room have been a Wall Street stock manager, Jonathan Alkaitis, guest tonight at his own hotel, to be joined by Leon Prevant a shipping executive. They are soon talking shop.
The message is removed, but hovers around the edges until near the end, when its mysterious import is revealed. By then, readers have moved back and forth among key players caught up in their own issues. We meet Vincent, currently tending bar, and her half-brother, Paul, currently on the staff.
If this engaging work were music, it might be rendered in theme and variation. The theme is a Ponzi scheme partly patterned after the rise and fall of Bernie Madoff. Vincent, who has lost her mother due to drowning, becomes obsessed with the creative possibilities of composing five-minute videos of the ocean’s many moods. Paul, her half-brother in search for creative outlets to his musical urges, is inspired by stumbling onto the pieces.
Meanwhile, bored with her routine, Vincent signs on as Jonathon’s mistress for a taste of glamour. Others on the staff embark on more independent styles. Jonathan is caught and jailed where he indulges an alternative life of wishful success.
To return to the musical analogy, it mostly, if not entirely, comes together when, near the end, the source and motive of the graffiti are revealed. But the performance lingers after the musicians have packed their gear and vacated the stage. The minor variations of pride and blindness, guilt and revenge, doubt and complicity, reverberate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.