“Because it’s there,” was George Mallory’s cryptic reply to the question, “Why do you climb Mount Everest?”
What is he saying? Like, I couldn’t very well climb it if it wasn’t there, now could I, fella? Or, is he evoking the unspeakable mystique of the devoted mountaineer? Why waterski? Why skateboard? Hey, man, they’re fun! But plodding upward for several grueling miles in thinning air under a backpack just to reach your base camp—Whoa!
So, why climb El Capitan’s “3,000 feet of sheer, gleaming glacier-polished wall,” in California’s Yosemite National Park? The summit doesn’t offer the thrill of being pole-vaulted above the planet. In fact, not a proper mountain, its granite cliff is modest in terms of altitude, and, I believe, if approached from the rear, hardly rises above treeline. As if to compensate, other challenges are imposed. It has normally been summitted by climbing parties deploying rope-and-piton aids, so the ultimate challenge is to go “solo rider.”
The “why” puzzle recedes, as our author, Mark Synnott, has other fish to fry—a whole school, in fact. While anchoring his account, he fleshes out key figures of his own high-climbing generation. His central narrative springs from an associate’s description of mutual friend Alex Honnold’s crackpot scheme to solo El Capitan and his desire to talk him out of it. Not going to happen. Instead, a documentary film would record the daredevil lark. Along the way, Synnott creates a varied world that includes Native Americans being driven from their local village.
Among the transitory inheritors, the pale-faced climbers are inspiring—if also a stirring curiosity over how some engage their internal issues—but overall fearless and competitive. They even devised a decimal system for rating the major peaks.
It was in those sections that he lost me for awhile. I had grown up summering in the Rockies, gazing in awe from below, then dizzily catching my breath from above.
The whole venture—the purgatorial trekking, the spreading vistas, the summits’ glory—captivated me. It was as though, in some impossible way, they served to remind me that despite all of life’s losses and upheavals, they endure there because that’s how they are and so, too, how we can be. A singular bond was formed. Mallory had it right.
