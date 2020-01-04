To most people, the life of a member of the British royal family seems that of a fairy tale. One imagines glamorous balls, society events and floating among the highest levels of social circles. We consider these people blessed to be part of such a restrictive caste. But royal life is not always bliss.
In her novel, “The Other Windsor Girl,” author Georgie Blalock portrays a more human and frustrating side of royalty through the life of Princess Margaret.
The story is told from the perspective of the Honorable Vera Strathmore, beginning after World War II, when she finds herself a lonely young woman with minimal prospects.
Vera constantly daydreams of ways to escape her waspish mother, fantasizing about running away to New York to make her own path as an author. This dream is put aside when she is introduced to Princess Margaret’s social set and eventually becomes her lady in waiting. She abandons her typewriter and becomes the princess’s confidante, aiding her at parties and official outings.
Vera comes to find her new role exceedingly challenging. Though people finally begin to respect her, she has a hard time working with and covering up the indiscretions of the willful princess. Margaret begins to spiral away from court protocol and tradition, and the duties expected of her from Buckingham Palace. She starts turning down social events at the last minute, leaving Vera to make excuses on the princess’s behalf. Ultimately, Margaret chooses to follow her own feelings in terms of marriage, the results of which Vera and Buckingham Palace fervently disapprove.
“The Other Windsor Girl” is a story about what people are willing to do and go through in order to maintain their positions in life. While Vera criticizes the actions of the increasingly reckless princess, she is forced to make sacrifices in order to maintain her own role as lady in waiting, a role she consistently reminds others that she has worked too hard to abandon.
She comes to realize that she and the princess are not so different in the long run: Their positions in life, dictated by society, restrict their opportunities and happiness, forcing them to conform for propriety’s sake, or be a rebel and risk gambling it all for a little happiness of one’s own.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.