If you ever find yourself impatient with books that tend to mix fantasy with reality, as I sometimes do, read Alice Hoffman’s letter to the reader at the beginning of “The World That We Knew” before starting the book. It will help with the suspension of disbelief that is necessary to appreciate this well-told story.
In Jewish mysticism, the golem is a creature made of clay from a river bottom and brought to life by an incantation from a rabbi. It looks and acts identically to a human, but without human emotions, and its job is to protect. However, let it live too long, and its power grows—it must be destroyed.
Hoffman breaks with tradition by having a female golem created by females protect a female, in this tale of escape and evasion of Nazis during World War II. Lea’s mother sends her away from Berlin to France under the protection of the golem Ava, and in the company of Ettie, the rabbi’s daughter who helped create Ava. Lea and Ettie soon part ways in the chaos of Nazi-occupied France, but their paths will intertwine. Ava manages to protect Lea by posing as her servant as the two move from one hiding place to another, including a Paris home, a Catholic convent and a rural farmhouse.
Twelve-year-old Lea meets Julien and his older, moodier brother, Victor, in her first hiding place in Paris. With the two male characters and Marianne, the former maid in the boys’ home, the author creates a cast of six well-defined characters whose lives are boiled down to the two things that mattered most in this tumultuous time: survival and love.
The book weaves together the story of escape of Jewish children with the French Resistance, as Victor, Ettie, and Marianne all join the movement, and smuggle and sabotage their way toward the end of the war. The story of the Resistance compels one to a sense of near awe, as the hour belonged to the youth. Only they, with their youth’s sense of invincibility even when witnessing lives snuffed out at every moment, could risk and sacrifice their lives with such abandon.
Though many aspects of the story are true, the book still retains the feeling of a folk tale. But as the author points out, folk tales are the truest stories of all microcosms of every elemental human experience: love, death, loss, survival, strength, good and evil.
