In my opinion, Natalie Jenner’s first novel, “The Jane Austen Society,” could not have been published at a more appropriate time. I have always loved to read, but during this pandemic, it has become an even more important pastime for me. It’s an escape to a different world and often a different culture. For a Jane Austen fan, this is a perfect fit, but one need not be a fan to enjoy this charming novel.
In post WWII, the small English village of Chowton, once the home of Jane Austen, life is beginning to return to normal. In a small village everyone knows everyone else, but a group of eight diverse residents are surprised to discover they share the love of Jane Austen’s novels.
Among them are a widowed schoolteacher, the local doctor, an actress, one of the descendants of the Austen family and a laborer. As they learn of the dire economic situation of the family estate, they form The Jane Austen Society to raise funds to save her cottage and some of the family belongings.
As in Austen’s novels, the characters spring to life on the pages. It’s a very eclectic group, but they have all found Austen’s work to bring them solace and joy. They share a love of reading good literature and are delighted to share favorite characters and books. Needless to say, things do not go smoothly with their plans, but it’s a wonderful, magical journey to the end of the book.
Sit back with this one and find laughter, tears, compassion, grief and love. Enjoy!
