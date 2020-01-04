Here are 21 truths about Matthew Dicks’ “Twenty-One Truths About Love”:
1. Never before have I finished a book in less than 24 hours and come away with a Christmas idea for my 16-year-old son. (and not because this is the first and only Christmas where I have a 16-year-old son, either.)
2. Yes, I finished this book in less than a day, partially because Dicks tells the story through a series of lists compiled by Dan, the narrator, but I also finished it so quickly because it is very funny.
3. It is very funny. Perhaps a little profane for some tastes, but I’m not above profane in my humor.
4. My friend Bill also is not above profane in his humor. Dan has a friend named Bill, too.
5. I texted my friend Bill lots of amusing profane passages while I was reading this book.
6. Bill is a judge, so I probably should not be sending him profane passages, no matter how funny we both find them.
7. Dan’s wife is named Jill and she’s a teacher. I have a friend named Jill and my wife is a teacher.
8. Dan quit teaching to open a bookstore.
9. Yay, Dan!
10. Opening the store was not the best financial decision for Dan and Jill, especially since Jill wants to get pregnant.
11. But Dan hated the administrative BS that all teachers have to put up with these days.
12. Jill gets pregnant.
13. My wife hates administrative BS, but she really likes the administrators at her school. Especially her principal, who reads this Books page.
14. Some of Dan’s lists are hysterical and feature possible ways to stop hemorrhaging money at the bookstore by designing diapers that have messages for the parents instead of the child, who cannot read the messages anyway.
15. Dan’s financial situation grows dire and he does not want to tell his pregnant wife and cause her undue stress. Lying to your spouse is bad.
16. Lying to your spouse is bad, even if she leaves clean clothes, that you washed, in the hamper and thinks hampers are the same as bureaus.
17. Hampers are not the same as bureaus. That is why they have different names and functions.
18. “Being a parent is hard. Forgive us when we fail you.”
19. And we are going to fail you. It’s just a matter of how big a failing it is.
20. There are not many failings in “Twenty-One Truths About Love.”
21. “Twenty-One Truths About Love” is a near-perfect novel.
