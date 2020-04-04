I was so excited to get an advanced copy of this book. I’ve been a fan of Glennon Doyle since her early blogging days. She has a gift that has touched many lives, mine included. This is her third book, continuing her sometimes heart-breaking, sometimes hilarious views on life.
For those of you not familiar with Doyle, think of somebody you know and like, think of yourself, think of somebody who seems to have it all together, then think of somebody coming undone. Doyle is all of those people and more. In short, Doyle is us.
This collection of essays is a surprisingly frank look inside her mind. She is strong, yet vulnerable, and she writes in a way that doesn’t come across as precious. She writes from a place that is inside all of us. Her greatest talent is to make you believe she is in a conversation with you.
This book details her relationship with her wife and children. She talks about ex-husband, Craig, her parents and her sister. She opens up about her battles with her eating disorder and her alcoholism. But she does all this with great perspective. She shows humility and bravery, she shows weakness and ferocity. Most of all, she shows her humanity, raw and unfiltered. You know she is being authentic. She weaves these stories with great art, choosing her words carefully, writing with a style that is humorous, elegant and intelligent. Her insights are remarkable.
Doyle is an inspiration. Her books are a survival manual for every woman who has ever felt she is not enough. She is a tutor for the unarmed, disarmed and disenfranchised. She allows us to believe we can get through anything, because we can. And she does all this because she is not a superhero donning a Dolce & Gabbana cape. She’s not a supermom who makes mere mortals feel inadequate. She is us.
Grab a copy. Laugh, cry, rinse and repeat. You’ll feel better. You won’t feel alone. You may even feel untamed, and you’ll be OK with that.
Suzie Grumko is a freelance reviewer in Spotsylvania County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.