Recently widowed Rosalyn Acosta doesn’t care for France, or even Champagne. Yet when her boss, a wine distributor based in Napa, Calif., encourages her to take a business trip to Champagne, France, to scout for potential business partners, she finds she cannot refuse him and his extremely generous offer. So, despite her many reservations, she finds herself in a first-class plane seat headed to France, sipping the accursed drink she’s being forced to look for.
Rosalyn’s outlook begins to change when she meets Emma Kinsley, an eccentric Australian in the seat next to her. Emma has brought with her a stack of old letters from the first World War. She tells Rosalyn they are correspondence from her ancestor and a French soldier, and she is going to try and find missing documents before she compiles everything in a novel. Initially not caring a bit about the subject, Rosalyn leafs through the letters, and begins to become more engrossed in their story and their history.
The young soldier’s name was Emile Legrand. He was stationed in the trenches along the French–German border, the heart of the fighting during the war. He wrote about the terrible conditions living in the trenches, what he saw and what he experienced, but he also wrote about the love of his life, Lucie Marechal. A native of Reims, France, Lucie and her family and townsfolk sheltered from the German forces and bombardment in countryside’s famous caves, which were used for the aging of Champagne. The story fascinates Rosalyn, who translates the letters and learns of the challenging lives of those on the battlefield and below the ground, both in the trenches and in the caves.
Rosalyn’s story is one of learning from history and overcoming grief. While in France, she comes to understand friendships and relationships, the past and the limits of human endurance, but she also comes to understand herself. Most importantly, she realizes she cannot keep defining and limiting herself by her past or by what she knew or would eventually come to know. She learns it is permissible to move forward in life while still respecting everything she has gone through.
