It seems counterproductive to review a book about oncoming disaster in times like these. A lot of people are using fiction to escape their problems right now and understandably so. But I must tell you that should you decide to pick up Jenny Offill’s new novel “Weather,” you will be trading one problem for another.
Broadly speaking, “Weather” looks at climate change, and Offill uses the novel to explore how our current behavior will impact the future world at large. This minimalist novel, written in vignettes, follows a librarian called Lizzie whose mentor hosts a podcast about climate change and asks her to answer letters from listeners. Lizzie, a great researcher, can answer questions both practical and paranoid, and as she immerses herself in this work, she becomes increasingly worried about the future and how her son will cope in a rapidly changing climate. And yet, more intimately, this novel is also concerned with the here and now as Lizzie finds herself struggling to juggle the needs of her husband and son on the one hand and those of her mother and brother on the other.
While I managed to find my feet in this novel fairly quickly, I imagine some people will have a little bit of trouble with it. The style is so fragmented as to be confusing at first, and Offill throws you right into this glorious beautiful, intense mess and expects readers to sink or swim. In one sense, “Weather” is a very compelling novel. I read it in less than a day, and was completely immersed the whole time. The tension is both personal and political, and part of the novel’s success resides in its ability to show readers that political issues are also personal ones that impact our daily lives.
And yet, Offill has written a novel that is, more than anything, one of ideas. Certain vignettes will force readers to pause just to consider them. And Offill’s novel draws on a variety of sources to create a richly textured narrative in which, despite its short length, so much is said. “Weather” scared me, and it intrigued me, but above all it taught me something valuable about the present moment, highlighting the risk of our times but also arguing that we can make a difference.
Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.
