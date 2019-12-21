After I read the novel “Before We Were Yours,” it lingered with me for a long time. The true story on which it was based, about Georgia Tann and her orphanage, the Tennessee Children’s Home Society, horrified me. That Tann had become a wealthy woman treating children as goods to be sold was nearly unbelievable.
After its publication, author Lisa Wingate received floods of letters and emails from survivors of the system, siblings and children of survivors. Even a few birth parents reached out to her.
Many had long searched for those lost. “Before and After” tells their remarkable stories, and describes a gathering of many of those affected by the criminal activity the state of Tennessee long permitted to go unchecked.
I will confess, this book had quite an effect on me. My dad was adopted. He was not part of the TCHS story, but their stories helped me understand why he wouldn’t talk about it and had no desire to know anything about his birth parents. I recently entered the world of ancestry.com, and now know that he was in an orphanage until he was almost 2. He was adopted by good people and had a good life, but there were still scars. There was much I now know about his parents and ancestors that I wish I could tell him. He has much to be proud of.
The stories told to Wingate and her co-author, journalist Judy Christie, have a wide scope. With the help of survivor Connie, who was among the first to contact Wingate, a reunion was organized in Memphis. People traveled from all over the country looking for help, hoping to meet long-lost siblings. It did not disappoint. It was an emotional weekend for all involved. Their fear, anger and joy are all palpable.
The power of “Before We Were Yours” goes beyond being a wonderful book club selection. It started a network for those affected by Tann to help each other cope, as well as search for and love family they thought they would never see again, or never knew existed.
An observation by Christie says it all: “These people are heroes. They own a piece of history. They have children and grandchildren and enough happy memories to shove Tann and TCHS to the side. This weekend they told their stories in their own voices. Those stories have power. They connect people. They heal. They teach in the telling. In the listening, in the writing, in the reading.”
Sandy Mahaffey is former Book editor with The Free Lance–Star.
