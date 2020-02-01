Several of my daughter’s childhood friends have recently changed pronouns to he/him or they/them. One of my own childhood friends (James Monroe High School class of 1986) recently stepped forward, as well. It’s exciting to watch him emerge as Quinn Fontaine.
Memoirs about transitioning or stepping outside of the gender binary are becoming more numerous. These stories are important to hear. Some need to hear them because they themselves have felt a disconnect between their assigned sex and who they are inside. And others, like myself, need to hear them because these stories shed light on a part of human experience common to all of us, the formation of our gender identity. These stories take what might ordinarily be discussed as an intellectual exercise about biology and bring the reader into the deeply personal lived experience.
“Becoming a Man: The Story of a Transition” is a memoir by P. Carl, someone of Quinn’s and my generation. Like Quinn, he transitioned late in life. P. Carl shares with the reader the acutely painful moments that come with living “double,” being seen as a gender that you know to your core is not the right one. And we come to see the price that must be paid for becoming whole.
From page one, the reader finds themselves in conversation with someone full of witty and insightful stories. I could imagine P. Carl being the ideal companion for a cross-country train ride; you just want him to keep talking.
He shares his story of transition with a lucidity and vividness that brightly lights up the difference between the unique human creature we are born as—and the gendered person society shapes us into. His willingness to be vulnerable to the reader makes it easy to identify with him. His reflections, mistakes and memories paint an ever more vivid understanding of what it is like for one human creature to live in the wrong gender.
In P. Carl’s prose, the twists and contradictions become fruitful points of emotional and intellectual exploration.
How do any of us come to embody who we really are, before it’s too late? If you are willing to peer beyond fixed ideas of gender, P. Carl has some great stories to share with you. You’ll enjoy the ride.
