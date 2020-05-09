It is not uncommon for people to enjoy reading about William Shakespeare and his plays more than reading his actual plays. Face it, the reliance upon the importance of iambic pentameter and the forced middle school readings do not, generally, make converts to the Bard. Of course, there are outliers, but they were already sitting alone at lunch and dreaming of a future in Renaissance faires. Enter Emma Smith, stage left.
What Smith does in “This Is Shakespeare” is nothing short of brilliant. This collection of 20 essays on 20 different plays is riveting and proof that even four centuries later there is insight and scholarship that expands the context and understanding of Shakespeare and his plays. All the greatest hits are here—“Hamlet,” “Othello,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”—but Smith also includes essays on some of Shakespeare’s B-sides, which, honestly, I intended to skim but ultimately found her writing on the less familiar plays as compelling as her takes on the masterpieces. It was her essay on “Richard III” that sent me down a rabbit hole to research the Battle of Bosworth Field. The diversionary research on the battle and Richard’s death in 1485 took more reading than the actual essay, and that was a welcome labor.
Smith also does not get bogged down in the “intro to Shakespeare” themes that turn so many readers away. Her writing is witty and often funny although she does, on occasion, fling about a couple of words repeatedly that are too long for Scrabble, but I get the impression Smith is not showing off so much as a scholar who often finds use for “inexorable” in conversation. Again, there is an underlying wit that keeps the essays from becoming stodgy, even when she’s discussing the body count in “King Lear.”
“At the end of the play, not only Lear but also his daughters Goneril, Regan and Cordelia lie dead; so, too, do Gloucester and his son Edmund, and even, apparently, the Fool. It is an unremitting story. In ancient Britain, life’s a bitch (not to mention your daughters), and then you die.”
Smith touches upon many stage and film adaptations of Shakespeare’s work and interweaves them thoughtfully into her essays. Smith argues, ably, that the adaptations are often a product of their time, much like Shakespeare’s plays were written with a certain audience or actor in mind. When the actor Richard Burbage joined Shakespeare’s troupe, it allowed the author to create parts and line loads that could be carried by an actor of Burbage’s abilities.
We are taught, from a young age, that Shakespeare is important and relevant. Smith underscores this sentiment, but in interesting ways. This book is the thing.
