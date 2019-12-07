If Cyndi “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” Lauper were to read J.T. Ellison’s latest thriller, she might change her mind.
“Good Girls Lie” (Mira, $16.99, 464 pages) takes place at a fictional private boarding school in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains that caters to the privileged daughters of the elite.
The Goode School has survived scandal—including the murder of a student a decade ago—thanks to reforms initiated by Headmistress Ford Julianne Westhaven. But in the opening scene, she’s confronted with the body of a student hanging from its gates.
From there, Ellison—a 1991 graduate of Randolph–Macon Woman’s College in Lynchburg—focuses her story on Ash Carlisle—an orphaned daughter of British aristocrats—and the students and teachers with whom she interacts.
Further deaths and upheaval follow, as Ellison slowly and tantalizingly elevates the tension that leads to a climax with three explosive twists.
She does so with a provocative storyline that includes strong subplots, fully fleshed-out adult and teenage characters and smart narration. And she offers an intriguing setting, one that Ellison calls “an amalgamation” of places in central Virginia. Readers familiar with the U.S. 29 corridor will enjoy trying to identify sites from her descriptions.
An exploration of deception and betrayal—and the caring-and-cruelty rollercoaster of adolescent friendships—“Good Girls Lie” represents a gripping read that simultaneously mesmerizes and disturbs.
WHEN PAST SECRETS MEET PRESENT SINS
To what lengths would someone go to reveal—or suppress—the events of the past?
That’s the focus of “The Angels’ Share” (Minotaur, $26.99, 368 pages), the 10th novel in Northern Virginia resident Ellen Crosby’s series featuring Lucie Montgomery, owner and operator of Montgomery Estate Vineyard near the border of Loudoun and Fauquier counties.
Lucie and her winemaker-fiancé Quinn Santori are among the roughly 100 guests invited to a post-Thanksgiving party at the nearby home of Prescott Avery, a 95-year-old billionaire philanthropist and owner of a media empire that includes its flagship newspaper, The Washington Tribune.
When Prescott invites Lucie to a private chat in his expansive wine cellar, he asks her to sell him several bottles of Madeira bottled in 1809—and explains why. She’s amazed by his request—she knows nothing about the Madeira—and shocked by the discovery of his body shortly after she returns to the festivities.
What Prescott told her could upend long-held beliefs about American and literary history. And given that the Avery family is riven by divisions and Tribune employees have taken umbrage at the patriarch’s plans to sell the newspaper, suspects abound.
“The Angels’ Share” blends past secrets with present sins as Crosby combines well-researched plotlines with cherished characters and vibrant local color.
COUNTRY LIFE—
AND DEATH
Virginians, whose reverence for history approaches the status of a secular sacrament, might want to enjoy a glass or two of Virginia wine as they savor this engaging holiday tale.
When the body of antiques dealer Harry Dunbar is found at the bottom of the outdoor steps at Horse Country, a store in Warrenton, a classic crime-fiction question arises: Did he fall, or was he pushed?
Welcome to “Scarlet Fever” (304 pages, Ballantine, $28), the 12th installment in Rita Mae Brown’s foxhunting series, set mostly in Albemarle County and starring septuagenarian master of foxhounds “Sister” Jane Arnold, her friends and neighbors.
As the story unfolds, we learn that Harry died with a priceless ring in his pocket—one he had apparently taken from Horse Country—and that some folks who had sold items to him believed that he low-balled his offers to the point of theft. More deaths follow as Brown spins an intriguing tale.
The prolific Brown—the author of 62 other books—lives on a farm near Greenfield in Nelson County and frequently pays homage to the joys of country living, especially in this series.
But newcomers should not assume that the setting portends a serene vision of pastoral life. Rural areas abound with lovely scenery and deep fellowship, but universal issues such as drugs and dementia, grievance and greed, are neither unknown nor ignored in her latest novel.
With a leisurely but fetching plot, characters we greet as old friends, and a wealth of Virginia traditions, “Scarlet Fever” offers a chilling tale—one informed by Brown’s role as master of foxhounds for Oak Ridge Fox Hunt Club.
Long may she ride. And long may she write.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.