As work-weary Cassie Larkin, a
Northern California veterinarian, drives home to her husband and children one October night, she sees a man and a woman fighting on the roadside.
When her 911 call fades in and out, Cassie impulsively exits her car and intervenes, only to see the woman badly injured and hear the man’s warning—“Let her die, and I’ll let you live”—before he steals her car.
And with that encounter, Cassie’s life plunges down a psychopath’s rabbit hole in Heather Chavez’s first novel, “No Bad Deed” (William Morrow, $26.99, 320 pages).
With access to Cassie’s purse, left in her car, ex-con Carver Sweet now knows the identities and address of Cassie, husband Sam, teenage son Leo and young daughter Audrey.
Even worse is what follows the next night, when Sam disappears while taking Audrey trick-or-treating. Cassie, who has sensed something off with Sam, suspects him of infidelity.
At that point, what began as a standard thriller morphs into an extreme nightmare, one that imperils the lives of Cassie, her family, her friends and co-workers—and prompts the cops to take a more jaundiced look at Cassie herself.
Chavez, who concocts a sordid but enthralling plot with more twists than the Pacific Coast Highway, populates “No Bad Deed” with an array of intelligently drawn characters. Cassie, who as a teenager and young woman demonstrated a streak of anger that sometimes turned violent, stands out as the most memorable.
Chavez’s powerfully addictive début proves nearly impossible to set aside as it describes how one selfless act can breed chaos.
FROM UNEASE TO DREAD
In 1985, teenage runaway and traveling-carnival worker Maureen Haddaway arrives in Opal Beach, N.J., where she hopes to find her destiny. But three months later, she vanishes.
Flash-forward 30 years as middle-aged meteorologist and recent divorcée Allison Simpson arrives in Opal Beach, where she hopes to find healing from marital and professional upheaval.
So begins “One Night Gone” (Graydon House, $16.99, 352 pages), Tara Laskowski’s début novel.
Allison, who’s house-sitting for a rich couple in the off-season, initially avoids contact with local residents. But after she learns of Maureen’s disappearance, she becomes intrigued and works with Tammy Quinn, a friend of Maureen’s, to investigate. And she learns of others who interacted with Maureen.
Among them are Mabel Halberin, who when young roomed with Tammy and who now sells real estate; and the wealthy Bishop family of a seafood-restaurant chain: Phillip; his wife, Lorelei; his brother; Zeke; and Phillip and Lorelei’s son, Clay, Maureen’s former boyfriend.
Laskowski, who holds a master of fine arts degree from George Mason University and who lives in Northern Virginia, steadily raises the anxiety level from unease to dread as she builds to what appears to be a conclusion before a final, staggering twist.
With a smart plot, credible characters and strong Jersey Shore color, “One Night Gone” heralds the arrival of a novelist of promise.
TWISTS, TURNS AND TROUBLED HUMANS
Can a relationship built on secrecy and deception survive when its foundation is exposed?
Joanna Schaffhausen dissects that question—and its ramifications—in “All the Best Lies” (Minotaur, $27.99, 336 pages), the third installment in her series featuring small-town Massachusetts cop Ellery Hathaway and Virginia-based FBI agent Reed Markham.
Years ago, Reed saved Ellery from a serial killer. This time out, Reed needs help from Ellery, who’s on leave while an internal affairs investigation into her conduct continues.
Reed’s mother, Camilla “Cammie” Flores, was stabbed to death in her Las Vegas apartment in 1975, with 4-month-old Reed (then named Joey Flores) in his crib nearby. Adopted by Virginia state Sen. Angus Markham and his wife, Marianne, Reed grew up amid privilege.
But through a DNA sample submitted to a genealogical website by one of his three older sisters, Reed learns that Angus, who’s running for governor, is also his biological father. And he wonders if the man who raised him could have killed his birth mother to protect his political career and prevent his wife from learning of his infidelity.
When they arrive in Las Vegas, Reed and Ellery learn of other possible suspects, probe decades-old memories, meet local cops both helpful and obstructive and face physical and professional danger.
A melding of a classic whodunit with Sin City noir, “All the Best Lies” blends Schaffhausen’s skill at twisty plot intricacy with her sensitivity in deepening the complex relationship between Reed and Ellery. And it again leaves readers in awe of the profound and troubled humanity with which she infuses her characters.
