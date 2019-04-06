Name: K.L. Hall
Website: authorklhall.com
Connection to Fredericksburg region: Originally from Culpeper, I now reside in Fredericksburg.
I was inspired to write a book because: Although I’ve written over a dozen African-American urban fiction novels, writing a children’s book was something that had always been on my bucket list.
Favorite time/place to write: No favorite time or place, just need to have the inspiration and a fully charged battery.
Future plans as an author: To turn my books into scripted television series or movies.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: It’s not an overnight success story just waiting to happen. You have to work for it, be patient, and have thick skin.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Don’t cheat the process. Writing a book is a big accomplishment. Make sure you’re dedicating the necessary time to perfecting your craft, so you can finish with a quality product.
About my work
Book title: “Princess for Hire”
Plot summary: Not all princesses live in big castles on the hill and wear sparkly crowns. In fact, not all princesses are born into royal style. Yuri is a young girl who has always wondered what it would be like to be a real princess. Her royal fantasies just may come true after she sees a sign that reads “Princess for Hire.” She knows she has all the great qualities, but with so many other girls with the same dream as her, will she get her chance to prove herself to the king and queen? By the end of this rhyming picture book, Yuri learns that becoming the princess means more to her than she could ever imagine. When she’s adopted by the royal family, she gets what she always wanted deep down inside, a family to call her own. This imaginative story will teach young girls that princesses come in all kinds, and if you dream big enough, dreams really do come true.
Publisher: Self-published
Publication date: June 30, 2018
Genre: Children’s fiction (Age level: 3–8, Grade level: K–3)
Who should read my book? “Princess for Hire” is an outside-the-box princess tale that explores adoption in a way that is easily digestible for children. It also teaches young girls that princesses come in all kinds, and if you dream big enough, dreams really do come true. With such a diverse theme, this book is appropriate for bedtime stories and classroom use.
You can buy my book: online at authorklhall.com or amazon.com.