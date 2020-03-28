A lifetime bibliophile, I read for entertainment, education, escape and elucidation—and I’ve used those standards to review books for The Richmond News Leader, the Richmond Times–Dispatch and The Free Lance–Star.
April marks the 40th anniversary of my first review, a good time to select, from books I’ve reviewed and some I haven’t, my 20 favorites—10 of fiction and 10 of nonfiction, all with lasting value—and five without.
In alphabetical order, by category:
FICTION
“Dalva” by Jim Harrison—The story of a woman searching for the son she gave up for adoption simultaneously focuses on the American West, its beauty and brutality.
“Gone with the Wind” by Margaret Mitchell—The racial insensitivity is appalling, but what a tale of love and war.
“The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck—A memorable testament to the strength and endurance of the downtrodden.
“The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald—Its closing sentence—“So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.” – encapsulates this classic’s beauty and sorrow.
“Lucy” by Ellen Feldman—A touching historical tale that deals gently with arguably the greatest marital triangle in presidential history: Franklin Roosevelt, Eleanor Roosevelt and Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd.
“The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” by Agatha Christie—In which the author cleverly explodes the rules for whodunits.
“Rebecca” by Daphne du Maurier—A classic of romantic suspense, narrated by a woman whose given name we never learn.
“Rosemary’s Baby” by Ira Levin—Still the go-to story for shocking, intelligent horror fiction.
“To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee—The study of childhood and racial injustice stands as inspired and eternally relevant reading.
“Watership Down” by Richard Adams—As they seek a new home after theirs is threatened, rabbits exhibit bravery, camaraderie and ingenuity in a blend of adventure and allegory.
NONFICTION
“The Death of a President” by William Manchester—This minute-by-minute report on the JFK assassination and its aftermath evokes what Shakespeare called “sad stories of the death of kings.”
“84, Charing Cross Road” by Helene Hanff—A graceful account of the long-distance correspondence between a New York City writer and book lover and a London bookseller—who never met—over nearly two decades.
“The Good Good Pig” by Sy Montgomery—A tender and personal exploration of interspecies bonds.
“Out of Africa” by Isak Dinesen—A lyrical memoir in which a Danish aristocrat recalls her experiences owning a coffee plantation in Kenya and excels as a storyteller.
“Personal History” by Katharine Graham—The memoir of the late publisher of The Washington Post sets the bar for autobiographical candor.
“Terrains of the Heart” by Willie Morris—A distinguished Southern writer examines the meanings of home in essays that blend elegy and exultation.
“Thomas Jefferson” by Jon Meacham—One of the nation’s foremost thinkers, historians and prose stylists explores the third president’s adroit use of power.
“Undaunted Courage” by Stephen Ambrose—A stirring and detailed account of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
“Washington Journal” by Elizabeth Drew—The journalist gives the most intimate account of what it was like to live through the scandal.
“Word from Wormingford” by Ronald Blythe—A prolific writer and lay reader in the Church of England reflects on rural and religious life in brief but potent meditations.
DISHONORABLE MENTIONS
“Go Set a Watchman” by Harper Lee—A prototype for “To Kill a Mockingbird,” this pigeon sullies a monument of American literature.
“Nancy Reagan” by Kitty Kelley—The biographer of celebrities leaves no hatchet unbloodied in this relentlessly negative narrative.
“Sampson” by Roland Lazenby—This biography of University of Virginia basketball phenomenon Ralph Sampson was released when he was 23 and shows the dangers of an account written too soon with too little.
“Scarlett” by Alexandra Ripley—This ill-conceived, ineptly executed sequel to “Gone with the Wind” leaves readers not giving a damn.
“Son of Rosemary” by Ira Levin—A sequel to “Rosemary’s Baby,” this travesty is based on one of fiction’s oldest, weariest, laziest plot devices.
A life among books—good, bad or indifferent—carries lasting rewards, as Helene Hanff writes in “Q’s Legacy”:
“If I live be very old, all of my memories … will grow vague and confused, till I won’t be certain any of it really happened. But the books will be there, on my shelves and in my head—the one enduring reality I can be certain of till the day I die.”
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.