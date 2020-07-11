When the past is awakened, it sometimes rises with a vengeance.
And it does so in Canadian screenwriter and director Katie Tallo’s début novel, “Dark August” (Harper, $16.99, 448 pages).
Soon after 20-year-old Augusta “Gus” Monet learns of the death of her great-grandmother, Rose Ryan—her only living relative—she dumps her no-account boyfriend and returns to her hometown of Ottawa.
Both of her parents were cops. Her dad, Charlie, was killed in a drug raid gone wrong before she was born, and her mom, Shannon, died when Gus was 8. In going through Rose’s house, she finds an old chest that contains photos and a timeline of a case Shannon had been working.
Determined to continue the investigation, Gus enters an evidentiary maze that leads, among other things, to the recent discovery of the body of Henry Neil—a geology student who disappeared 15 years ago—and multiple links to Canadian senator and businessman Kep Halladay.
Gus soon finds herself in a vortex of violence that leads to Elgin, Ontario—a town destroyed by an inferno five years ago—and a skein of secrets that imperil her and others.
With a wonderfully diverse cast of characters and arresting prose, Tallo creates a plot whose pace rises gradually from breezy to tornadic, and she does so with so many twists that the reader stops trying to unravel the truth and instead enjoys the wild ride.
At once brutal and beautiful, “Dark August” offers multiple pleasures and heralds the arrival of an author of great promise.
CREEPY AND COMPELLING
If an act of kindness creates ripples of goodwill, what springs from one of cruelty?
Nicola Maye Goldberg offers possibilities both dark and redemptive in her first full-length novel, “Nothing Can Hurt You” (Bloomsbury, $26, 240 pages).
In 1997, Sara Morgan, a college student in upstate New York, dies when her schizophrenic boyfriend, Blake Campbell, slits her throat. Acquitted by reason of temporary insanity, he spends a few months in a psychiatric hospital and later checks into a rehabilitation center.
The case coincides with that of John Logan, a serial killer in the same geographic area. But incarceration gives Logan an unbreakable alibi.
In the aftermath—immediate or distant—Sara’s death continues to reverberate, as Goldberg weaves her story through the diverse voices, among others, of Marianne, who found Sara’s body; Katherine, an alcoholic who meets Blake in rehab; Sam, Blake’s college roommate; Gemma, Blake’s sister; Luna, Sara’s half-sister; Lizzie, Sara’s college friend; and Christabel, Sara’s mother.
Creepy and compelling, “Nothing Can Hurt You” examines the many ways that murder produces lasting pain, lingering grief and permanent loss, disclosed in the stories of the wounded.
With literary flair—and authorial vision that transcends the banality of lesser crime fiction—Goldberg draws on two real-life crimes to construct this troubling but touching novel.
A FRAUGHT AFFAIR
Fraught courtships in the British royal family are nothing new. Consider Henry VIII and his six wives. Or Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson. Or Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer.
But suppose concerns had arisen about Prince Philip’s relatives that could have torpedoed his romance with the woman who would become Elizabeth II.
That’s the premise on which Allison Montclair constructs “A Royal Affair” (Minotaur, $26.99, 320 pages), the second installment in her series featuring Iris Sparks and Gwendolyn Bainbridge, the proprietors of The Right Sort Marriage Bureau in London.
In 1946, Gwen’s cousin, Lady Matheson, who works for Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth’s mother, approaches Iris and Gwen and asks that they investigate Philip, who is about to become engaged to the princess. Philip’s mother, Princess Alice of Greece, suffers from mental illness; his four sisters married Germans, including three with Nazi connections.
But it’s a letter to the princess that mentions something found on Corfu—the Greek island where Philip was born—and urges her to ask her potential mother-in-law if she wants it back—at a price.
What follows mixes blackmail and murder, spies and servants, aristocrats and gangsters, all of which Montclair relates with believability, verve and dark humor. And her evolving portraits of intrepid heroines Iris and Gwen glow with originality and depth.
Even staid old Queen Victoria—the great-great-grandmother of both Elizabeth and Philip—might well have been found this novel engaging.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.