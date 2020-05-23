In a virtual awards ceremony on May 8, local author Traci Hunter Abramson received her sixth and seventh Whitney Awards. Both of her eligible novels, “Mistaken Reality” and “Sanctuary,” competed against each other in the Mystery/Suspense category, with Abramson claiming two of the five finalist spots.
“Mistaken Reality” won Best Mystery/Suspense. “Sanctuary,” despite losing to her other novel in its category, edged out the other 25 finalists in the adult categories to win Best Adult Novel of the Year.
With this year’s wins, Abramson is second only to Brandon Sanderson in total Whitney Awards received and is tied with Jennifer A. Neilsen.
This is the second time Abramson has won Novel of the Year.
The Whitneys are an awards program for novels written by authors who are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The awards gala is typically held in Utah during the LDStorymakers writers conference.
Abramson has been a Stafford County resident for 25 years and is entering her 24th season coaching the North Stafford High School swim team. She is the author of 29 published novels.
