Name: Christopher Stanton

Website: I run Independent Stories Incorporated, found at facebook.com/IndieStoriesInc, and twitter.com/cstimewalker.

Connection to Fredericksburg region: I have lived in Virginia for 26 years. I have been at Lee’s Hill, Spotsylvania, since 2012.

I was inspired to write a book because: I’ve always enjoyed reading Fantasy and science fiction. J.R.R. Tolkien (“Hobbit”; “Lord of the Rings”) and Frank Herbert (“Dune”) had a profound effect on me. Later on, as I read more, such as Piers Anthony (“Xanth”) and watched movies like “Blade Runner,” I decided I wanted to start writing.

Favorite time/place to write: My favorite place to write is my living room. I keep the TV on, but muted for visual movement, I have music playing, and I write, write, write. My favorite time is any time I can.

Future plans as an author: Write and publish more novels. I’d like to branch out a bit and join conventions and similar events to advance my name.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: You need to keep writing or you start to lose both interest and ideas. Self-publishing works as long as you have quality editors.

My advice for those trying to write a book: Don’t give up.

About my work

Book titles: “Brothers in Arms” (Ravenwolf Saga Book I), “Deja Vécu” (Ravenwolf Saga Book II), “Williamsburg’s Finest” (Hunter Saga Book I)

Short plot summaries: The Ascension, a war between religion and science, bankrupted and collapsed the world’s governments. When the corporations took over, the populous was divided into two socio-economic segments; the wealthy and powerful and everyone else. The books, collectively known as The Neo-Crystalia Chronicles, follow the Allen family, from J. Christopher Allen’s life during The Ascension, through his son Troy, a Mobile Unit Police Officer; grandsons Brandon, a bounty hunter, and Ravenisovich, a researcher; great-granddaughter Sarah, an Elemental Police Department officer; and his great, great-granddaughter, Jessica, a Psychic Police Department officer. The books explore what happens when science takes over and people forget to ask “should we?” rather than “can we?.”

Publisher: Amazon/Kindle

Genre: Science fiction, dark future

Who should read my books? Adults

You can buy my books at: amazon.com

