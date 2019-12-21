Name: Christopher Stanton
Website: I run Independent Stories Incorporated, found at facebook.com/IndieStoriesInc, and twitter.com/cstimewalker.
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I have lived in Virginia for 26 years. I have been at Lee’s Hill, Spotsylvania, since 2012.
I was inspired to write a book because: I’ve always enjoyed reading Fantasy and science fiction. J.R.R. Tolkien (“Hobbit”; “Lord of the Rings”) and Frank Herbert (“Dune”) had a profound effect on me. Later on, as I read more, such as Piers Anthony (“Xanth”) and watched movies like “Blade Runner,” I decided I wanted to start writing.
Favorite time/place to write: My favorite place to write is my living room. I keep the TV on, but muted for visual movement, I have music playing, and I write, write, write. My favorite time is any time I can.
Future plans as an author: Write and publish more novels. I’d like to branch out a bit and join conventions and similar events to advance my name.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: You need to keep writing or you start to lose both interest and ideas. Self-publishing works as long as you have quality editors.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Don’t give up.
About my work
Book titles: “Brothers in Arms” (Ravenwolf Saga Book I), “Deja Vécu” (Ravenwolf Saga Book II), “Williamsburg’s Finest” (Hunter Saga Book I)
Short plot summaries: The Ascension, a war between religion and science, bankrupted and collapsed the world’s governments. When the corporations took over, the populous was divided into two socio-economic segments; the wealthy and powerful and everyone else. The books, collectively known as The Neo-Crystalia Chronicles, follow the Allen family, from J. Christopher Allen’s life during The Ascension, through his son Troy, a Mobile Unit Police Officer; grandsons Brandon, a bounty hunter, and Ravenisovich, a researcher; great-granddaughter Sarah, an Elemental Police Department officer; and his great, great-granddaughter, Jessica, a Psychic Police Department officer. The books explore what happens when science takes over and people forget to ask “should we?” rather than “can we?.”
Publisher: Amazon/Kindle
Genre: Science fiction, dark future
Who should read my books? Adults
You can buy my books at: amazon.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.