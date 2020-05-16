Name: Danielle Hubert
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I’ve lived in and around the area for several years working in the food industry as well as a photographer.
I was inspired to write a book because: I have been writing since I was 15 years old. It has been a lifelong dream to write a book and share my words with the outside world!
Favorite time/place to write: Rainy days on a comfy couch with my laptop or listening to certain songs that inspire me while swinging on my porch swing with a notebook and pen in hand. Sometimes inspiration hits me in the middle of my work day and I have to stop and write for a few minutes to get it down.
Future plans as an author: I am already working on a second book that I can promise will be even better than my first!
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: That it is very long and they are never completed accurately and in a timely manner. You have to have patience and look ahead to the end result.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Do it for yourself. Don’t do it for other people and it will be a success. Don’t get lost in the hope of being a one hit wonder either. It takes time to recognize talent. You just have to keep putting yourself out there.
About my work
Book title: “Half Way Here”
Summary: A compilation of nontraditional poems mostly based on life events and situations or feelings I have experienced in life to date.
Publisher: Dorrance Publishing
Publication date: January 2020
Genre: Poetry
Who should read my book? This is suitable for all ages. Anyone interested in nontraditional poetry.
You can buy my book: rosedogbookstore.com/half-way-here or on Amazon
