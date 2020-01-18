Name: Dennis Russell Dunklee
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I am a retired professor of Leadership and Law at George Mason University. My wife, Lorna, and I moved to Fredericksburg from Haymarket three years ago and reside in the wonderful community of Falls Run.
I was inspired to write a book because: After writing over 200 professional articles and monographs, 15 nonfiction books on law and/or leadership, I decided to try my hand at fiction. This is “try” number one!
Favorite time/place to write: At home, anytime, tucked away in my cozy office surrounded by the accumulated debris of my material past.
Future plans as an author: According to Winston Churchill, “It is a mistake to try to look too far ahead. The chain of destiny can only be grasped one link at a time.”
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: I love writing. I always have, and the process of writing enhances those feelings. I do not, however, ever want to be an editor or publisher—I’d hate to work with me!
My advice for those trying to write a book: Try new things, step out of your comfort zone, take risks and ask yourself “why not?” (And find yourself a good editor!)
About my work
Book title: “Shadow Knows”
Short plot summary: “Shadow Knows” is set in the mountains of Northern Virginia, as well as Dulles International Airport, Miami and, of course, “Hoppy’s Place,” the favorite mom-and-pop diner of main character Cameron McGregor. McGregor is a “good guy,” a retired United States Marshal, who, when on active status, spends most days and many nights driving around crappy neighborhoods, talking to irresponsible people, drinking cold coffee and looking for bad guys. Eventually, he finds himself judging the world from an extremely limited perspective, and he starts to see everything with a jaundiced eye; his whole existence begins to be in a world of criminals and idiots. He finally wakes up one morning and realizes he badly needs to rebalance his life. He knows that most jobs have a healthy balance; with good things mixed with the bad. But not so in his kind of law enforcement work. He finds himself thinking that 98 percent of the people in the world are no good, and the 2 percent who are good—well, they carry badges. Even then, some are questionable. That’s just not right, but that’s where his mind is when he decides to retire and devote much of his newfound free time to volunteering at the Washington area’s Dulles International Airport as a traveler’s aid. Simply stated, his new life, by happenstance and circumstance, continues to present life or death challenges that put him right back into the life he so passionately wants to leave behind. The book takes the reader down a path that ranges from the common place dilemmas and humor of airline travel to matters of intrigue, vulnerability, danger and revenge.
Publisher: Self-published through Amazon
Genre: Plot divergence mystery, danger and situational humor
Who should read my book? Anyone who enjoys (1) entering the realm of humorous quandaries mixed with (2) highly serious contradictions, all draped in (3) a mystery of international proportions that features (4) a diverse cast of characters.
You can buy my book: Amazon has my book available in paperback, e-book and on Kindle Unlimited. All other major booksellers will soon have my book available, as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.