Name: Elizabeth Spencer Spragins
Website: authorsden.com/elizabethspragins
Connection to Fredericksburg region: My husband and I are both native Virginians, but our careers led us to Georgia and then North Carolina. We planned to return to our home state upon retirement but had not settled on a specific location. On a trip to Washington, D.C., we stopped for lunch in Fredericksburg and fell in love with the town. We moved here as soon as we retired in 2013. Now I cannot imagine living anywhere else! As a handspinner, I was thrilled to discover the Fredericksburg Spinners and Weavers Guild. You will also find me assisting with events sponsored by the Fredericksburg Food Co-op. However, most of my time is devoted to the local writing community. I’m a member of Riverside Writers and several critique groups sponsored by the Central Rappahannock Regional Library.
I was inspired to write a book because: You might say that learning to read sparked my passion for writing. I was a strange child who enjoyed reading the dictionary and building stories out of new words. However, I had no confidence in the value of my written work and kept my dabbling secret for decades. On moving to Fredericksburg, I met several local authors who invited me to attend the CRRL Inklings meetings. With their encouragement and support, I started writing regularly and worked up the courage to start submitting poetry to literary journals. Publication successes came slowly but steadily. As my body of work grew, friends prodded me to explore the possibility of compiling a book. When I organized my material thematically, I realized that I had two books!
Favorite time/place to write: Our cat Winston perches on my desk while I write. He prefers to serve as my muse when the afternoon sun streams through the studio window. Consequently, that tends to be my most productive time.
Future plans as an author: I am compiling two collections of short poems on the themes of water and fire. New work in flash fiction is also underway.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: Since writing is a solitary pursuit, building connections with other writers is invaluable. Members of my critique groups have provided emotional support as well as professional guidance. Without their generous assistance, my journey would have been much more difficult.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Vincent van Gogh once said, “If you hear a voice within you say you cannot paint, then by all means paint, and the voice will be silent.” Paint, write, sing, dance, dream . . . and follow your heart with abandon!
About my work
Book titles: “The Language of Bones: American Journeys Through Bardic Verse” and “With No Bridle for the Breeze: Ungrounded Verse”
Plot summaries: “The Language of Bones”: This collection of original poems frames a journey from Jamestown to Muir Woods, California, with particular focus on Fredericksburg. Through Celtic verse, places rich in history give voice to stories long forgotten. The exploration of triumphs and tragedies that have woven themselves into the landscapes of local landmarks will appeal to many area residents. “With No Bridle for the Breeze”: Who has not wished for a pair of wings? These original poems based on the tanka form explore the spirit and magic of flight with feathers, paired wings and dreams. Inspired by natural settings around the world, this collection dares the reader to share ungrounded moments.
Publisher: “The Language of Bones,” Kelsay Books. “With No Bridle for the Breeze,” Shanti Arts Publishing.
Publication date: “The Language of Bones,” May 2019. “With No Bridle for the Breeze,” June 2019.
Genre: Poetry
Who should read my books? Both books are written for a general audience, not just lovers of poetry! “The Language of Bones” is ideal for anyone who enjoys hearing the stories that define a place. Readers tell me that they turn to “With No Bridle for the Breeze” when they want to immerse themselves in the beauty of nature, especially after a difficult day or when sleep proves elusive.
You can buy my books: From the publishers and Amazon. “With No Bridle for the Breeze” is also available through Barnes & Noble.
