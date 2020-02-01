Name: Kip Cassino
Website: writercassino.com
Connection to Fredericksburg region: My wife and life-mate (for far too short a time), Helen, passed on last June. I could no longer stay in our Arizona home—so strangely empty without her. Instead, I have moved to Fredericksburg, where I can pass the years left to me writing and learning from our nine grandchildren on this coast. Beginnings of this new life experience have been promising, so far. Fredericksburg is a wonderful town to live and write in.
I was inspired to write a book (by/because/when): I have wanted to write since first learning the magic of words when I was 3. Since then, life has pushed me into places and situations that gave me stories I had to write, but I was always to busy with a demanding career. That changed when I retired two years ago. Now I am truly free to write the words trapped inside me.
Favorite time/place to write: I like to write in the morning, right after taking our dog Ozzie for a good long walk. The afternoon is also good writing time—great for rereading and editing a morning’s effort. A desk in a quiet room, near a bright window, helps my imagination blossom.
Future plans as an author: I’ve self-published two books so far—both psycho-thrillers. Right now, I’m in the end process of editing a book that’s part biography and part alternative history. It tells the story of my father, a brave man who saved much of northern Italy from a nuclear detonation in 1965. At least five more books are buzzing around in my head. Hopefully, I can get most, if not all of them written down.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: Writing is work. Words and concepts do not flow effortlessly from mind to page. Self-edit ruthlessly and often. Talk to your characters—they know much more about themselves than you do. The publishing industry is a pale paradox of what it used to be. Agents only want authors who have developed audiences, yet they themselves hold the keys to this kingdom. If you self-publish, be wary. Thousands of people, many of them (unfortunately) from the Philippines, want to take your money. Marketing is, in most cases, the real difference between a book no one reads and one that sells in great numbers.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Imagine your characters completely. Not just how they look and what they say, but where they come from, what their past lives have been like, where they’ve been and what they have decided is important. Don’t get locked into a straight-jacket outline. After you’ve been writing a while, your characters will begin to talk to you. Follow their lead and rework the outline. They know their life stories better than you do. Learn to market books or find a partner who can. In today’s world, marketing makes good books successful, and even breathes life into those no so good.
About my work
Book titles: “The Narrow Man,” “Buddies”
Plot summaries: “The Narrow Man:” It’s 1986. Karl Thibault is a decorated war hero. He’s also a psychopath. Karl has escaped from the prison-asylum that caged him with two goals: to punish any man who has misused Marianne—his ex-wife; and to escape to South America with his son. An experienced FBI agent joins forces with a tough Tucson cop to catch this murderer as his body count rises. Can they catch him before he escapes?
“Buddies:” That’s them, Pauley and the Captain—there by the roadside, heading to another town. They’re two drifters, brought together by a world that has cast them aside after brutal military service in Afghanistan. Two misfits, looking only for day work and a place to rest—but everywhere they go, someone dies. Now, the FBI is on their trail, and they must cross the nation to hide. When will they be stopped? Which man is the killer?
Publisher: “The Narrow Man,” IUniverse; “Buddies,” Bookbaby.
Publication date: “The Narrow Man,” 2018; “Buddies,” 2019.
Genre: Psycho-Thriller
Who should read my book(s)? Both books will appeal to readers of thrillers who like well-drawn characters and action-driven plots. The affects of PTSD figure large in both books, as does the inability of our society to deal with warriors who return from battle with wounded minds.
You can buy my book(s): Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
