Name: Lynn H. Wyvill
Website: lynnhwyvill.com
Connection to Fredericksburg: I moved to Fredericksburg three years ago after living in Arlington for over 30 years.
I was inspired to write book because: I took a class about nature writing years ago. I enjoyed the assignments so much, I took the class a few more times during which I assembled a body of work. I posted some of it on my website. When I received very positive responses, I decided to publish a book.
Favorite time/place to write: I prefer to write early in the morning in my cozy office that has a lot of natural light.
Future plans as an author: I have two other poetry books in the very beginning stages of development.
What I learned from the writing/publishing business: Although I had done a lot of research about publishing a book, there is nothing like going through the process. There are so many details to keep track of and decisions to be made, but it was worth it!
My advice for those trying to write a book: Be committed to making it the best book it can be. Talk to other authors about their writing/publishing experience. They will be a tremendous help.
ABOUT MY WORK
Book title: “Nature’s Quiet Wisdom”
Plot summary: The book is a prose poetry collection that invites readers to leave the noisy, distracting world behind and discover the beauty and peace that nature offers us. No matter the season, whether on a wooded trail or in an urban backyard, nature is a soothing balm for our bodies, minds, and spirits.
Publisher: Self-published
Publication Date: August 2019
Genre: Prose Poetry
Who should read my book: Anyone who needs a break from his or her busy, hectic life and nature lovers.
You can buy my books: Online at Amazon.
