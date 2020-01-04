Name: Mary E. Maki
Website: Memaki.com
Connection to Fredericksburg region: We moved to the Celebrate Del Webb in March 2012. I volunteer at the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc. as a docent during the annual Candlelight Tour, and serve on a committee to re-create the 18th-century Fielding Lewis Store. I am also a family historian and have written monographs of several family lines. To that end, my second Caitlyn Jamison mystery has a genealogy subplot.I am a member of the Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, the Celebrate Genealogy Club, Fredericksburg Old Town Sleuths writing critique group, and the CRRL Fiction Critique and Memoir groups.
I was inspired to write a book because: Writing helps you make sense of things. When the country was in a financial crisis in 2008, I started writing my first mystery—to make the banker be the bad guy. Halfway through, I realized I had the wrong protagonist and the wrong time period. And I realized that even “bad guys” have good attributes. In 2014, I started again with a new protagonist and finished “An Unexpected Death” by May 2015. I never intended to publish, but I did, and readers, male and female, loved the characters. They wanted more. The second book, “Fatal Dose” was finished in 2017, and the third book, “The Death of Cassie White” was published in October.
Favorite time/place to write: I have no special time of day to write, but I do write every day at my desk in our home office. The characters are in my head and want their story told.
Future plans as an author: I am excited to be working on a suspense story with different characters. Suspense is a little different from writing mysteries. The pace is faster and the reader knows more than the protagonist. In suspense, you are keeping the reader in “suspense” hoping the problem gets solved before horrible things happen. I know my Caitlyn Jamison readers will be asking for another book, so I also have ideas brewing about her next adventure.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: I write to challenge myself and learn new skills. There is a lot of pressure to get an agent and try to get mainstream published, but I choose to self-publish. I want to retain control of my work, my cover and my schedule. Publishing is a personal decision. Each author has to decide what is right for them.
My advice for those trying to write a book: My favorite saying is: You can’t edit a blank page. Everyone has a story in them. Just start. Write what is in your head or heart. Editing comes later. Get in the habit of writing each day. Learn the craft. The library has many books on writing in any genre, and librarians who can assist you in your endeavors.
About my work
Book titles: “An Unexpected Death,” “Fatal Dose,” and “The Death of Cassie White”
Plot summaries: In “An Unexpected Death,” Caitlyn Jamison is determined to see justice served after her cousin’s murder. She travels to New York’s Finger Lakes region, where she meets Sheriff Ethan Ewing, and is faced with her estranged family and painful memories. In “Fatal Dose,” Caitlyn is back in upstate New York. Against Sheriff Ewing’s wishes, she joins an investigation into a missing undercover agent and the death of a college student. “The Death of Cassie White” follows Caitlyn to Virginia’s Northern Neck, where she learns about skeletal remains found on land near her parents’ new home. Caitlyn again teams up with Ethan, who’s sent to Virginia to investigate a suspected kidnapping. The pair realizes the quaint town of Ingram Bay is full of secrets.
Publisher: CreateSpace/Kindle Direct Publishing
Who should read my books? My books are appropriate for teens and adults.
You can buy my books: My books are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble online, or from the author.
