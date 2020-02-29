Name: Maurice Smith
Website:
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I am a Fredericksburg-area native and I went to Courtland High School. I graduated from William and Mary and I have a doctorate from George Washington University.
I was inspired to write a book: [as I tried to see] through the eyes of my children—Myles, Christian and Noah—and their positive relationships/bonds with family members (e.g. Uncle Charles) and those life lessons learned by them.
Favorite time/place to write: In the morning, outside on the patio.
Future plans as an author: to have book series on positive role models in our families.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: There are many aspects to the publishing industry (e.g. marketing, public relations, editing, illustrations and the business logistics).
My advice for those trying to write a book: Have a timeline and a solid plan about how you are going to publish. Have good people on your team who can assist and advise you.
About my work
Book title: “Uncle Charles and Me”
Plot summary: The connection and bond between an uncle and his nephew illustrates a wonderful dynamic in the African American community.
Publisher: Lift Bridge Publishing
Publication date: Feb. 17, 2020
Genre: Children’s book
Who should read my book? Everyone, but particularly second- through sixth-graders.
You can buy my book: Lift Bridge Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
