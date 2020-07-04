Name: Samuel Britt
Connection to Fredericksburg region: After growing up in Fredericksburg for 18 years, I decided to attend Virginia Commonwealth University and pursue my dream of writing. Before college, I graduated from Courtland High School and was very involved as a cougar. From being the Vice President of the Junior Class, a member of the varsity basketball team and the leader of the den, I have made countless amounts of memories with the best high school around! I am now 19, a rising sophomore, and studying Mass Communications with a concentration in Journalism. While I have a strong love for the city of Richmond, Fredericksburg will always have a special place in my heart.
I was inspired to write a book because: All throughout my life, I have succeeded at telling great stories. Most of them were fictitious, but I have always had a creative drive to write them down. These stories became a hobby, and for my first book, I wanted to share one of many to the world. In high school, my storytelling was broadened greatly and my vocabulary grew from the help of Ms. Susan Barnes and Ms. Emily Deacon. With their help, I maintained a good foundation in context, word flow and smooth transitions. “Fiction” was just a word to me when I was young, but now it describes my work.
Favorite time/place to write: I do my best writing at night. I seem to have a clear mind and maintain a sharp focus. I tend to stay up late and continue from where I left off the night before. I have a laptop that folds and can be used as a tablet, which makes the space I am in and the mindset I have more fun. My writing usually takes place in my room, where it is quiet and peaceful. I sometimes move outside if it’s a nice day or night and I am getting distracted or uncomfortable, which is rare.
Future plans as an author: I want to continue to do what I love and make other people see and visualize my work. My future plans are exactly that. Writing will always be an outlet for me to escape or visit in my free time with a creative mind and approach. I still have a lot to learn with the in-depth world of writing, but once I have had more experience, my planned dream will come true.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: The self publishing process was fairly easy. The only difficulty I had within it was constructing the book itself. However, I learned that there are a lot of different formats and ways of shaping your book into your own, creative work. I would highly recommend KDP for self-publishing a novel. My professor, Rebecca Durfee, introduced me to this amazing opportunity and I can’t thank her enough. It’s very easy to use when dealing with files of writing and the expected cover file.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Writing a book takes a lot of patience. I found that in the writing process, I had to be patient and realize that this wasn’t going to be complete in a day or month. I recommend having a set plot, story line, and draft of some sort, even if you might want to change course and have a different ending or scene. It’s also important to give yourself a deadline and make a plan of when you should be done with a chapter or important turning point in your story. Most importantly, have fun. Writing a book should not be something that you dread doing. It should be a peaceful hobby to let your creativity roam with no boundaries. Be involved and do it willingly, not because you feel as if you have to.
About my work:
Title of my book: ”Spirit”
Short plot summaries: On the dangerous streets of Liberty City in Miami, 14-year-old Benjamin Rivers is living by himself in a 1994 Dodge Spirit. His parents were murdered when he was 12, and he is searching for their killer. As he roams the streets of his hometown, trying to live by any means necessary, Ben meets new people and reunites with old family that love and protect him, to an extent. The paths he attempts to conquer create different outcomes and questions that Ben has to adapt to and solve, while keeping his real objective in mind. Narcotics, death, gangs, betrayal and loneliness are all a part of Ben’s unfortunate life and are the reasons behind his crucial depression. How he deals with this pain and emotion is truly intriguing and could be the deciding factor between life or death.
Publisher: Kindle Direct Publishing
Publication date: May 27, 2020
Genre: Fiction/Drama
Who should read my book? I believe anyone who has a love for one’s background or story would enjoy this book. I aimed for the use of grammar and plot to interest young adults. However, if you are into a mysterious, come-back kind of story, “Spirit” should be your next read.
You can buy my book: Directly from Amazon. It will hopefully be on other platforms, but in the meantime, you can search “Spirit Samuel Britt” and it should appear easily.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.