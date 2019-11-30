Name: Tahanee Roberts

Website: tahanee.org

Connection to Fredericksburg region: I reside in Stafford.

I was inspired to write a book when: my best friend was diagnosed with HIV, and because of the high rate of the disease. Many novels do not cover this epidemic.

Favorite time/place to write: At home by the fire place under a warm fleece blanket with a cup of hot tea.

Future plans as an author: Release the sequel to my first novel, continue to work as a relationship expert and release new fiction novels.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: Constant promotion is necessary! Just because the ink has dried, it doesn’t mean your work as an author is done.

My advice for those trying to write a book: Write about something you are passionate about.

About my work

Book title: “Lust Now, Cry Later”

Plot summary: This story highlights the lives of two Aborigine women who suffer the consequences of having unprotected sex, while battling the after-effects of child abuse.

Publisher: Wahida Clark Publications

Publication date: June 25, 2019

Genre: Fiction

Who should read my book? Women and men 18 years and older.

You can buy my book: Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, Target, Walmart, Tahanee.org and all other major book retailers on and offline

