- The Friends of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library will hold a Winter Book Sale through Tuesday at the Friends of the Library Center and Bookshop, 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 150, Fredericksburg. Members of the Friends of the Library are invited to shop Jan. 31 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Customers who are members can join at the door, or ahead of time at crrlfriends.org/join-us. All items will be half-price Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., all items in the bookshop will be half price, and all items in the warehouse will be $1 per bag.
- The Virginia Festival of the Book has unveiled the schedule for its 2020 festival online at vabook.org/schedule. The festival, which takes place March 18–22 at several Charlottesville venues, will offer more than 120 free programs, in addition to its festival banquet events. Events include “No Visible Bruises: What We Don’t Know About Domestic Violence Can Kill Us” with Rachel Louise Snyder at 4 p.m. March 18; “Graphic Novels for All Ages” with Laura Lee Gulledge, Debbie Levy and Wendy Xu at 2 p.m. March 21; “Following Bird Migrations: Kenn Kaufman” at 4 p.m. March 18; “Global Diaspora Fiction” with Amitav Ghosh, Helon Habila and Mimi Lok at 2 p.m. March 20; “Science, Public Policy and Law” with Sarah Milov, Igor Volsky and James Zimring at 4 p.m. March 19; and “Night Full of Crime” with Deborah Crombie, Joe Ide and Ian Rankin at 8 p.m. March 20. Previously announced programs include the Read & Lead Lunch with Jonathan Eig at 11:45 a.m. March 18, the Literary Luncheon with Jacqueline Woodson at 11:45 a.m. March 19 and the Crime Wave Brunch with Ian Rankin at 10 a.m. March 21. The festival’s website, vabook.org, offers book fans the chance to look up events by topic, by speaker and by date.
- Central Rappahannock Regional Library is offering its Winter Reading Challenge for adults through March 31. Those 16 or older can sign up at librarypoint.org/winter. Participants complete online missions to earn digital badges and chances to win movie tickets or books. Participants who log four or more books will receive a CRRL travel mug, while supplies last.
