- Spotsylvania County resident Gene O’Donnell, a former artist for the FBI, will sign copies of his book, “The Faces Of Crime,” at Barnes & Noble, 8117 Sudley Road, Manassas, on Jan. 18 from noon to 4 p.m.
- Central Rappahannock Regional Library is offering its Winter Reading Challenge for adults through March 31. Those 16 or older can sign up at librarypoint.org/winter. Participants complete online missions to earn digital badges and chances to win movie tickets or books. Participants who log four or more books will receive a CRRL travel mug, while supplies last.
Most Popular
Featured WEEKender event listings have been paid for.
-
Jan 17Fredericksburg Expo & Conference CenterAdults $9 ,Online: $8, Senior (60+): $8, Online:$7 Kids Free Seniors $5 on Friday available at the
-
Jan 18The Good Shepherd PreschoolFree
-
Jan 18Fredericksburg Expo & Conference CenterAdults $9 ,Online: $8, Senior (60+): $8, Online:$7 Kids Free Seniors $5 on Friday available at the
-
Jan 19Fredericksburg Expo & Conference CenterAdults $9 ,Online: $8, Senior (60+): $8, Online:$7 Kids Free Seniors $5 on Friday available at the
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.