Gene O'Donnell spent 32 years as a forensic artist for the FBI.

  • Spotsylvania County resident Gene O’Donnell, a former artist for the FBI, will sign copies of his book, “The Faces Of Crime,” at Barnes & Noble, 8117 Sudley Road, Manassas, on Jan. 18 from noon to 4 p.m.
  • Central Rappahannock Regional Library is offering its Winter Reading Challenge for adults through March 31. Those 16 or older can sign up at librarypoint.org/winter. Participants complete online missions to earn digital badges and chances to win movie tickets or books. Participants who log four or more books will receive a CRRL travel mug, while supplies last.

