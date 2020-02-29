- On Thursday, naval architect and historian Larrie D. Ferreiro will speak about his book, “Brothers at Arms: American Independence and the Men of France and Spain Who Saved It,” at 10 a.m. at Central Rappahannock Regional Library on Caroline Street in Fredericksburg.
- On March 25, there will be a “Tea & Book Discussion” on Martha Saxton’s “The Widow Washington: The Life of Mary Washington,” from 1–3 p.m. at Mary Washington House in Fredericksburg. The author will lead the discussion. Seating is limited. Purchase tickets in advance at squareup.com/store/mary-washington-house. Tickets for Washington Heritage Museum members are $30, and $35 for nonmembers. Copies of the book are available for pre-order in the Mary Washington House Museum Store for $28.
The Virginia Festival of the Book has unveiled the schedule for its 2020 festival online at vabook.org/schedule. The festival, which takes place March 18–22 at several Charlottesville venues, will offer more than 120 free programs, in addition to its festival banquet events. Events include “No Visible Bruises: What We Don’t Know About Domestic Violence Can Kill Us” with Rachel Louise Snyder at 4 p.m. March 18; “Graphic Novels for All Ages” with Laura Lee Gulledge, Debbie Levy and Wendy Xu at 2 p.m. March 21; “Following Bird Migrations: Kenn Kaufman” at 4 p.m. March 18; “Global Diaspora Fiction” with Amitav Ghosh, Helon Habila and Mimi Lok at 2 p.m. March 20; “Science, Public Policy and Law” with Sarah Milov, Igor Volsky and James Zimring at 4 p.m. March 19; and “Night Full of Crime” with Deborah Crombie, Joe Ide and Ian Rankin at 8 p.m. March 20. Previously announced programs include the Read & Lead Lunch with Jonathan Eig at 11:45 a.m. March 18, the Literary Luncheon with Jacqueline Woodson at 11:45 a.m. March 19 and the Crime Wave Brunch with Ian Rankin at 10 a.m. March 21. The festival’s website, vabook.org, offers book fans the chance to look up events by topic, by speaker and by date.
- Central Rappahannock Regional Library is offering its Winter Reading Challenge through March 31. Those 16 or older can sign up at librarypoint.org/winter. Participants complete online missions to earn digital badges and chances to win movie tickets or books.
