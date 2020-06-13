FICTION
1. Camino Winds by John Grisham. (Doubleday)
2. The Lies that Bind by Emily Giffin. (Ballantine)
3. Hideaway by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s)
4. Fair Warning by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown)
5. If It Bleeds by Stephen King. (Scribner)
6. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead)
7. Walk the Wire by David Baldacci. (Grand Central)
8. The Guest List by Lucy Foley. (Morrow)
9. The 20th Victim by Patterson/Paetro. (Little, Brown)
10. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron)
11. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)
12. Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner. (Atria)
13. Wrath of Poseidon by Cussler/Burcell. (Putnam)
14. All Adults Here by Emma Straub. (Riverhead)
15. The Last Trial by Scott Turow. (Grand Central)
NONFICTION
1. Untamed by Glennon Doyle. (Dial)
2. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2 by Joanna Gaines. (Morrow)
3. Relationship Goals by Michael Todd. (WaterBrook)
4. United States of Socialism by Dinesh D’Souza. (All Points)
5. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World)
6. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson. (Crown)
7. Act Like a Lady by Knight/Tobin/Vanek. (Rodale)
8. Get Out of Your Head by Jennie Allen. (WaterBrook)
9. Breath by James Nestor. (Riverhead)
10. A Higher Calling by Earls/Earls. (WaterBrook)
11. Awakening in the Dream by David Wilcock. (Dutton)
12. My Vanishing Country by Bakari Sellers. (Amistad)
13. Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal by Anthony William. (Hay House)
14. American Crusade by Pete Hegseth. (Center Street)
15. The Deviant’s War by Eric Cervini. (FSG)
PAPERBACK
1. Long, Tall Texans: Bentley/Rick by Diana Palmer. (Harlequin)
2. The Dark Side by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
3. Last Girl Standing by Lisa Jackson. (Zebra)
4. Blue Moon by Lee Child. (Dell)
5. Rising Fire by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
6. Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central)
7. Pray for Death by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
8. Envy by Sandra Brown. (Grand Central)
9. Four Brides by Debbie Macomber. (Mira)
10. Stealing Home by Sherryl Woods. (Mira)
11. The President is Missing by Patterson/Clinton. (Grand Central/Knopf)
12. Deep Harbor by Fern Michaels. (Zebra)
13. The Yankee Widow by Linda Lael Miller. (Mira)
14. Morning Comes Softly by Debbie Macomber. (Avon)
15. Summer on Honeysuckle Ridge by Debbie Mason. (Forever)
—Publishers Weekly, from week ending June 6
