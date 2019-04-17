As the time of the year when all of nature seems to bound forward with new life, “spring” is the perfect name for this awe-inspiring colorful season. And the enchanting quality of the season’s special features are highlighted to the max at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The knowledgeable staff and volunteers—including expert educators, botanists and horticulturists—have developed a spectrum of engaging, interactive activities and exhibits that offer visitors the opportunity to explore butterflies, blossoms and the exhilaration of outdoor play.
THE BEAUTY OF BUTTERFLIES
The north wing of the garden’s Conservatory has been transformed to a magic realm, teeming with hundreds of butterflies. As a haven for both native and tropical species (some that visitors may never otherwise have a chance to view), the M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE! exhibit is filled with colorful nectar flowers that butterflies feed on. On display through Oct. 14, the event has been featured annually for nearly a decade, and requires skilled expert handling and care that ushers the butterflies from their chrysalis stage through their first flight. Care of the butterflies begins as 300-400 chrysalis from around the world stage each week.
“The chrysalides are then suspended from a piece of foam core that mimics the way they would be hanging from a tree branch in the wild,” said Kristin Thoroman, director of education and exhibits. “Though this is done behind the scenes, we also have an Emergence Box within the exhibition space where visitors can see the chrysalides hanging. If you’re lucky and you’re there at the right time, you’ll see a butterfly emerge. But that usually happens in a split second!”
The exhibit also offers guests an opportunity to witness the first stage of the life of the butterfly through a Caterpillar Nursery, which is a series of small containers with host plants that adult butterflies seek to lay their eggs on. “This allows us to show a bit more about their life cycle. Visitors can see the eggs on the leaves and, hopefully, see the caterpillars munching on the plants,” said Thoroman.
Perhaps the most thrilling events of all are the “Butterfly Releases,” in which a netted enclosure is unzipped to allow newly transformed butterflies to take their first flight. Signage throughout the exhibit provides information about the origins, preferred habitats and life cycles, and sparks curiosity with placards that ask questions such as “Where do butterflies come from?” and “What can I do to invite butterflies into my yard?” Staff and volunteers will be on-site throughout the north wing to provide additional information for guests. A PDF guide is also available on the garden’s website, featuring photos and fun facts about 25 butterfly species.
Visitors are welcome to take photos of the exhibit and are invited to enter the garden’s Instagram contest, which awards a prize package to the winner.
In addition, kids’ engagement is elicited through a Butterflies LIVE! Kids’ Quest, a scavenger hunt with clues that provide information and encourage closer observation. This complements the garden’s Spring Kids’ Quest, which invites visitors to explore the grounds as they follow clues to locate replicas of a little wood-carved stick figure in the various areas.
EASTER WEEKEND TREATS
On Saturday and Sunday, Peter Rabbit will visit the Children’s Garden and will be available for a meet and greet and photo ops from 1-4 p.m. Children can also create their own garden hats from paper bags and ribbon.
Families can also enjoy the popular “A Million Blooms” during their visit. This celebration of the cascade of color of springtime flowers—such as daffodils, tulips, roses and peonies—will be on display through June 1. “Our horticulture staff is the source of the creative vision behind the stunning displays,” said Thoroman. “They are our specialists who really know how to put together a stunning palette and maintain those plants.”
The garden will also offer a free concert on the lawn in front of the historic Bloemendaal House on Saturday from 2-3 p.m. Families are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the Richmond Concert Band’s musical journey through iconic American gardens and parks.
The Children’s Garden hosts a bevy of attractions for young visitors, including Water Play on its splash pad with interactive fountains and sprays and watering and digging activities. Every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., families can use the sidewalk chalk and hula hoops available on the “Front Porch Corner” of the Carriage House and enjoy a relaxing time with Story Baskets nestled in tree branches with blankets and books. The Children’s Garden also features Butterfly Meadow, a habitat for butterflies with nectar plants and stones to warm on, and Kaleidoscope Pointe, where there is a chance of seeing a swarm of colorful butterflies.
In addition, the Children’s Garden includes the Children’s Farm Area, where young visitors can water vegetables and herbs using a bucket and sponge. Scheduled activities throughout the month include Drop-In and Dig sessions on Saturdays from 10-11 a.m. and Wednesdays from 2-3 p.m., and Garden Art on Sundays from 2-3 p.m., where they can make take-home creations from provided art materials.
THE ART OF PLAY
This year, the folks at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden are extending the curiosity-sparking spirit of play throughout the grounds with special giant-sized Art of Play sculptures created by artists throughout the region and the commonwealth that adults, as well as children, will enjoy.
A call for entries invited proposals for playful structures that would further the goal of connecting people through plants to improve communities and encourage people to interact with each other and with the artwork itself. The six winning entries are on display through September.
The “Moon Bounce,” sponsored by Patient First, is a colorful lunar seesaw that both children and adults can play on that may elicit musing about what creates balance, what keeps us grounded and what can happen when we work together. “A Monument to the Hero Inside of You” is a climbable horse that kids can ride as they let their imagination take them on a new adventure. “Trial and Aeros” features a host of metal “paper” airplanes that guests can manipulate to explore the elements of flight. “Kaleidoscope” is a 900-pound instrument that guests are invited to look through and turn to create mesmerizing patterns of color and light. “Morphing Perspectives” challenges viewers to change their point of view to watch artwork depicting a luna moth transform to a pipevine butterfly and to draw their own scene featuring such pollinators as bees, butterflies, bats and birds. Finally, and perhaps most “impressionable” of all is the “Pin Toy Meditation Wall,” a giant kinetic sculpture made up of 105,600 metal pins (an oversized version of the 1980s toy), where folks can leave the likeness of their hand—or any part of themselves—a reminder that who they are and what they do will have an effect on the world.
To continue the theme of play, special pop-up activities will be offered throughout the sculptures’ display. “Being outdoors supports the development of the whole child—everything from physical health and well-being and to mental and emotional health. We are providing a space that is helping to build resilient children who are prepared for life, whether that is focused academically or on interpersonal skills, or on sparking a passion for the environment,” said Thoroman.