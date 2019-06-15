Barnes & Noble in Central Park, at 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg, announces the following events:
- June 16 at 11 a.m. Baby & Me Storytime featuring "Alphaprints: Animal Opposites." For caregivers and children 2 and younger. Join us as we read a book and participate in activities featuring sensory growth for your little ones.
- June 19 at 11 a.m. Wednesday Storytime. An activity and a cafe treat beginning at 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Bring a friend or two and ask your storyteller about our Barnes & Noble Kids' Club while you're here.
- June 20 at 7 p.m. Escaping Gilead: The Handmaid's Tale Fan Discussion. Join us monthly this summer to meet other fans and discuss the acclaimed book and TV series "The Handmaid's Tale."
- June 22 at 11 a.m. Storytime and activities featuring "Toy Story 4:" Forky in Craft Buddy Day. Featuring stylized illustrations from a Pixar artist and a hilarious story by Drew Daywalt, author of "The Day the Crayons Quit," this picture book welcomes fans into the world of "Toy Story 4" through the perspective of a new breakout character. Join us for Storytime and activities, and get a coupon from our café for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4.
- June 23 at 11 a.m. Baby & Me Storytime featuring "Hello, World! Dinosaurs." For caregivers and children 2 and younger. Join us as we read a book and participate in activities building language skills for your little ones.
- June 26 at 11 a.m. Wednesday Storytime. Come join us for Storytime, an activity and a cafe treat beginning at 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Bring a friend or two and ask your storyteller about our Barnes & Noble Kids' Club while you're here.
- June 28 at 5–8 p.m. C.H. Armstrong author signing. C.H. Armstrong will talk with readers and signs copies of her novels, "The Edge of Nowhere" and "Roam."
- June 29 at 11 a.m. Pride Storytime featuring "Prince & Knight, Maiden & Princess, and Red": A Crayon's Story. Join us for a Pride Storytime that celebrates diversity. Enjoy fun-filled activities, and get a coupon from our café for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4.
- June 29 at 2 p.m. Game On! Elevate your gaming skills with our info-packed guides and activities at this interactive event for game-loving young readers. Event activities will not include gaming devices. Customers are invited to bring personal devices and hang out after the event to gameplay with the help of our official gaming guides.
- June 30 at 11 a.m. Baby & Me Storytime featuring "Hello, World! Solar System"For caregivers and children 2 and younger. Join us as we read a book and participate in activities building language skills for your little ones.
- July 3 at 11 a.m. Wednesday Storytime. Storytime, an activity and a Cafe treat beginning at 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Bring a friend or two and ask your storyteller about our Barnes & Noble Kids' Club while you're here.
For more information, visit stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2369 or call 540/785-3504.