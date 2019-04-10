Most musicians who played in their high school and college bands wind up shelving their instruments once they finish school.
Over the last couple of decades, it’s been a different story for the musicians in the Fredericksburg Concert Band, a group of former high school and college musicians who look forward to performing Saturday to celebrate the anniversary of the band’s premier concert on May 9, 1999.
The gala event, beginning at 7 p.m. at James Monroe High School, is titled “Reflections: Celebrating 20 Years of Making Music.”
The band’s lead conductor, Christopher Fens, said the band will play some of the songs that were heard in that first concert, in addition to the original tune “In the Cradle of Freedom: An Anniversary Fanfare” by Craig Naylor, a retired UMW associate professor of music.
“The theme of the program is ‘Reflections,’ and it’s kind of taking a look back at the last 20 years and bringing back some notable tunes,” said Fens, who teaches band at Manchester High School in Midlothian.
“We’re actually opening the concert with the very same piece of music that was the opening piece at the first concert of the Fredericksburg Concert Band and that is ‘A Fanfare and Flourishes for a Festive Occasion,’” said Fens, who travels from Chesterfield to conduct the band in its weekly practices.
“Nobles of the Mystic Shrine” by John Philip Sousa will also be on the program, as will “American Overture for Band” by Joseph Willcox Jenkins and “God’s Country” by Rossano Galante.
Band president Jennifer Kabza, a flute player, was one of those musicians who had to give up on playing after school, but things changed when she joined the band.
Kabza said she loves everything about playing with the band, with a membership that ranges from 50 to 75 musicians.
“For me, personally, it’s just my outlet. I missed playing the flute. I played all the way through high school and a little bit in college. I went a long time without playing, and I really missed the chance to play. It was just my love of playing the instrument that brought me back,” said Kabza, a charter member of the band. “I look forward to it every week. It’s the people. It’s playing the music and the challenge.”
Kabza, a former teacher of eight years at A.G. Wright Middle School in Stafford, said she and the other band members want to bring the joy they get in making the music to their audiences.
“We really do this to bring in an audience and for their enjoyment. We want to lift people’s moods, invoke memories,” Kabza said. “Music is an outlet that really produces strong emotions in people. We just want to give them the chance to sit there and enjoy. Just being a part of making music and bringing that feeling for yourself and the audience members is wonderful.”
People will know the band, which provides annual scholarships to Massaponax High School graduating seniors, from its many performances in the area, including appearances at Music on the Steps, Music Under the Stars concerts at Hurkamp Park, Market Square and the Spotsylvania Pavilion as well as its holiday winter show at the stage at the Spotsylvania Town Centre, Kabza said.
Fens said the band is always looking for musicians.
“As a community band and community organization, we also look for people who have played in middle school and played in high school and played in college and beyond and are looking for an opportunity to come together, meet some new friends and just play some really great music together,” said Fens, who played French horn with the U.S. Marine Corps Band at Quantico for four years before becoming a teacher.
Fens, who has conducted the band since 2002, said that he gets a lot out of being with the band.
“I come from south of Richmond every week to be with this band, and I absolutely love it. I’ve found that what makes the Fredericksburg Concert Band special is that it truly is a family atmosphere. It’s truly a special band. We do great music,” Fens said.