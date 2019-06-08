Lake Authors of the Wilderness, a writers group serving the Orange County community, supports and educates writers in polishing, promoting and selling their work. It usually meets the third Saturday of each month at the Lake of the Woods Community Center.
On June 15 at 2 p.m., the group will host speaker Christina Eanes, a former FBI violent crime analyst who is an author and podcast host. She will talk about “getting out of your own way” in achieving goals. A potluck will be provided by Lake Authors members.
For more information, follow the group on Facebook at Virginia Lake Authors or email lakeauthors@gmail.com.