Virginia’s Secretary of Education, Atif Qarni, came to the United States from Pakistan when he was 10. Bol Gai Deng, who works at a Richmond home-improvement store, is campaigning to be the next president of South Sudan. Aliaa Khidr, from Egypt, is a professor in the University of Virginia’s speech pathology program. 2018 statistics—such as one of every eight Virginians being foreign-born—are enlightening, but personal stories are what really pull us into the immigration and refugee experience. The interactive exhibit “New Virginians: 1619- 2019 & Beyond” explores in-depth some of the faces behind the state’s immigration story.
On the eve of the 2020 federal census, it’s significant that a Library of Virginia exhibition highlights the commonwealth’s changing demographics. Through videos (60 hours of recorded dialogue) and artifacts, visitors can step into the shoes of Virginia immigrants—and see some of the precious, few mementos brought with them on their often-hazardous journeys from countries such as Bolivia, Iran, Laos and Nigeria. Honduran native Karla Almendarez–Ramos, who is human services coordinator and manager of the Office of Multicultural Affairs for Richmond, has said, “This journey has to be shared … it’s the only way to get stronger.”
Fewer than 50 years ago, only one in every 100 people living in Virginia had been born outside of the United States; in 2012, the number was one in nine. Recent estimates put the number of foreign-born Virginians at just under 1 million. The exhibit, which opened in mid-December, runs through Dec. 7 as the commonwealth commemorates the 400th anniversary of several major historical events—among them the bringing of the first Africans to Virginia and the first women to come to the 17th-century colony in significant number.
David Bearinger and Pat Jarrett at Virginia Humanities, and Barbara Batson, the library’s exhibitions coordinator, became aware of many interesting personal stories in pulling together the exhibition. Discussing the 34 in-depth video interviews, completed by Bearinger and filmed by Jarrett, with first-generation immigrants and refugees who arrived in Virginia after 1976, Bearinger said, “Two things surprised me most … One is how willing, even eager, people were to share their immigration stories; and how thoughtful they were in describing what these experiences—good and bad—had meant to them.
“The other was the way that gratitude became a universal theme, expressed in one way or another by every person we interviewed: gratitude for the privilege of being part of this country, and a desire—I would even say an eagerness to give back.”
Individual Stories and Meaningful Objects
The people interviewed represent a wide range of personal backgrounds, experiences, ages and countries of origin—Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. “Some of them,” Bearinger explained in a Library of Virginia “Broadside” magazine article, that “some people were fleeing oppression, war or genocide. Others came seeking greater opportunities for themselves and their families, their children especially. They are from Africa, Asia, Central and South America, Mexico, Ireland, the former Soviet Republics and the Middle East.”
All of them reveal touching portraits of determination and gratitude; some of them cover what Bearinger calls “tough emotional terrain.” However, “they also contain immense joy, hope and profound appreciation for the values and institutions that have made this country the beacon that it is.” The people interviewed were selected based on the diversity of their personal stories and their countries of origin; they included medical doctors, teachers, college professors, a world-renowned artist, a computer engineer and two former U.S. Marines.
Topics discussed in the interviews include the circumstances leading the men and women (and children or families) to leave their homes; their arrival in Virginia; the challenges and obstacles they faced or overcame; questions about identity, assimilation, language and culture; and what it means to be a Virginian (and an American). Some of the immigrants came with only a handful of possessions—or, Bearinger said, “in a couple of cases, nothing but the clothes they were wearing.”
To complement the excerpts from the videos, Batson explains in the same article, “objects that have special meaning for the interviewees” are displayed—including a graduation stole given to Isabel Castillo by her grandmother to celebrate Castillo’s receipt of an honorary doctorate from the University of San Francisco; a copy of “Wedding Song,” a memoir by Farideh Goldin of her journey from Iran to the United States; a mask crafted by Ganna Natsag for a tsam (“masked dance”) ceremony practiced in his native Mongolia; a stringed instrument called a charango from Bolivia; and a Qur’an from Aliaa Khidr representing the free practice of religion guaranteed by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
exhibit overview
A brief historical overview of immigration to the commonwealth is on view in the library’s lobby. “Virginia,” Batson wrote, “has welcomed immigrants since the arrival of the first English colonists and has always supported a diverse population.” The library’s research shows one in six Virginia workers is an immigrant; one in five self-employed business owners in Virginia is an immigrant; two in five adult immigrants have earned a college degree; more than half of all immigrants in Virginia are naturalized citizens; and nearly 20 percent of the state’s accommodations and food-service industries are immigrants.
At a time when aging Americans need the Social Security revenue from younger members of the workforce, it’s significant that nearly half of these new residents are between the ages of 25-44. Beyond economic implications that are local as well as statewide and national, the exhibit raises the question of what immigration means for public education, electoral politics and a social fabric that has long held the state and nation together through a shared history.
“The composite portrait of Virginia is becoming more complex, challenging an older, simpler understanding of what it means to be a Virginian,” Batson wrote for the exhibit’s overview. “The challenge and opportunity is to reconsider what kind of place Virginia is—and what kind of place it should be—or can be. Whether our roots in the state go back ten thousand years, ten years or ten weeks, we create the future of our commonwealth together.”