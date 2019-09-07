The Friends of the Culpeper County Library will host the seventh annual Local Author Extravaganza on Saturday from 2–5 p.m. in the meeting room of the library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center.

Each of the 24 participating authors will have a table and be available to talk to attendees. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

The Windmore Writers Group will also be in attendance. There will be, coffee, punch and cookies.

For more information, go to

tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Tags

Load comments